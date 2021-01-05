Govt says Australian Open quarantine hotels safe amid Melbourne Westin legal dispute

Government officials have promised disgruntled owners that any residential locations used to quarantine hundreds of Australian Open players will be as safe against coronavirus.

The Westin Melbourne in Collins Street has been identified as one of the hotels slated to host the world’s premier players and their entourages for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period from January 17-31, reports The Guardian.

But Open officials, having already arranged chartered flights from around the world to bring the players to Australia for the season’s first grand slam, now face another major challenge following reports that some 36 owners are planning legal action.

The apartment owners at the exclusive Westin hotel claim the influx of tennis players from around the globe poses an unacceptable health risk to them and the broader community.

“My instructions are to get an injunction. So at this stage, that’s where we’re going,” the owners’ lawyer Graeme Efron told Reuters.

Efron said the Westin had informed the owners on Christmas Eve about the quarantine plans and presented it as a “done deal”.

“No one has told us that this has been mandated by a government authority to turn a partly residential city hotel into a quarantine hotel,” he said.

Owners, who include some of the country’s top business people, said they felt “ambushed” by the quarantine plan.

Like this: Like Loading...