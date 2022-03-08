Govt set to sanction DisCos on metering violation

The Federal Government may wield the big stick on any of the 11 privatised power distribution companies (DisCos), which has failed to meet its metering obligations to their customers.

This is coming on the heels of allegations of meter racketeering levelled against the firms by Nigerians, coupled with the fact many electricity consumers are still under the yoke of estimated billings.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said this during the weekly ministerial briefing in Abuja, recently.

According to him, the need to sanction any erring DisCo became imperiative in order to adequately ensure that consumers are metered without any hitches.

He explained that meter procurement was free, directing DisCos to treat the issue as such.

Meanwhile, government has blamed the erratic power supply in Abuja and some parts of the country on reduction in hydro capacity owing to the dry season.

The problem, Aliyu explained, was due to overloading on the nation’s power plants, maintenance work in the eastern region of the country and challenges in the Okoloma Gas Station, which have inhibited the units from reaching optimum supply.

The minister said that government, under the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative, was working to ensure an optimum supply of gas to facilitate the speedy restoration of power.

He added that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had delivered about 8,000 megawatts daily and an installed capacity of 18,000 megawatts, with a view to improve supply of electricity across the country.

Aliyu further said that government was expediting action on the installation of 10 power transformers with 10 more mobile substations for massive improvement of electricity supply nationwide.

Nigerians, Aliyu said, were going to witness a drastic improvement in power delivery across the country.

The Federal Government had privatised the power sector in 2014, in order to ensure optimum delivery of its operation by improving supply of electricity and further help in growing the nation’s economy.

The exercise culminated in the unbundling of the assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) into six generation companies (GenCos) and eleven distribution companies (DisCos) respectively.

Despite the privatisation, the sector is yet to live up to expectations, as the country remains in darkness.

Not only has the sector’s output been hovering between 4,000 and 4,500 megawatts in the last few years, the industry is faced with numerous challenges, which include liquidity, obsolete infrastructure, theft, vandalism, meter bypassing and other untoward practices.

Recently, government, in conjunction with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), increased the price of meters in the country.

The development, which affected the applications of both single-phase and three-phase meters was based on the micro-economic problems, which include rising cost of foreign exchange (Forex), among other issues.

Though government has implemented the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in order to compliment the activities of Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), the initiative is yet to achieve its goals as millions of Nigerians are still unable to get meters.

