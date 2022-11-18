Govt sets up rural job centre in Edo Poly

The Edo State Government, through its skills development agency, EdoJobs, has established a rural job center at the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state, in furtherance of the government’s youth empowerment and employability drive.

The job center was established in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation Skills Development and Youth Empowerment(GIZ SKYE) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), as part of efforts to spread the government’s empowerment and employment programmes to the hinterlands and open up opportunities for youths rural communities in the state.

According to the Managing Director, Edo Jobs, Violet Obrokoro, the centre will be a onestop- shop for everything regarding youth employment and help galvanize economic activities for speedy development in the area. She said: “Today is very important because our able Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the GIZ SKYE team, the SDC and our other partners are giving hope, empowerment, self-reliance and a better sense of self-worth to our youths; ensuring a good future for them, curbing illegal migration and giving them opportunity to work or become self employed.”

