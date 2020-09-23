Govt should diversify economy, not borrow for devt – Sanusi

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has advised governments to invest in human capital, create enabling environment for investments and diversify the economy instead of borrowing to finance development.

Sanusi, a one-time Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), gave the advice on the second day of the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADINVEST) 5.0 yesterday. The former governor of the apex bank also argued that “while everyone looks to the Federal Government for solutions, the truth is that its role in the economy is small – both in absolute and relative terms.”

He praised Kaduna State government for not just increasing its internally generated revenue (IGR), but providing infrastructure and creating the enabling environment for both domestic and foreign investments to thrive. He recalled that the success of Nigeria’s pre-oil economy was based on the dynamism of its trading sector and the diversity of its export base, arguing that the diversity of the nation’s export in the pre-oil economy in Nigeria “meant that it was less vulnerable to a term of trade shock-driven by one export in particular.”

The former Emir, however, lamented that the nation’s economy has not been diversified over 60 years after the discovery of oil in Nigeria. Comparing Nigeria and Malaysia, Sanusi said that the latter has transformed from an exporter of primary products to manufacturing over a 30-year period, from 1970 to 2000, adding that its “GDP/capita increased from $310 to $4,045 within that period.”

According to him, Nigeria has generated an increase in wealth from $345 in 1985 to $2,655 in 2015 GDP/capita but “without any structural transformation in what the country actually produced.”

He said the economy is growing, but it has not been diversified and this explains the high rate of poverty and high level of inequality in the country. Sanusi added that the difference between African countries and those in Asia is that they have diversified from primary to secondary and tertiary sectors of the global economy.

“The major difference is that they have moved on, but we have not,” he lamented. The one-time Managing Director of First Bank lamented that Nigeria is still a consumer nation instead of being a producer, by seizing on the investments that the government has done in technology.

