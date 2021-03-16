Sports

‘Govt should give attention to sports development’

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE Comment(0)

Assistant coach of the national women basketball team D’Tigress, Adewunmi Aderemi, has called on government at all levels to give more attention to sports development, improve dilapidated infrastructures and saddle vibrant youths to handle sports related matters and offices in the country.

 

Aderemi gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the second edition of Blitzik sports clinic/challenge in basketball at the indoor hall of the Akure sports complex at the weekend. Four states took part in the three- day basketball clinic/challenge. The states are Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and host Ondo.

 

Team Ondo downed Team Osun 86 – 44 to finished first after defeating Osun state in the final in a round robbin followed by Ogun and Ekiti. Medals, exercise books, trophy and certificates were presented to the basketball players, school children and other participants of the event.

 

 

Also, certificates of special recognitions and medals were presented to some individuals that contributed to sports and human development. Among them are D’tigress Assistant Coach, General manager Ondo state sports Council,

 

Mr Henry Babatude, Pastor Joseph Ezire, Mr Yinka Omogoye, Mr Segun Bright, Coach Sola Aluko, Fisayo Bello and Mrs Olufunmilayo Olatuja. Aderemi who expressed satisfaction with the initiative said appointing youths with passion for sports would foster speedy sports development in Nigeria.

 

On his part, General Manager Ondo State Sports Council, Mr Henry Babatunde, appreciated the facilitator Mr Isaac Afolabi for his sacrifice calling on other individuals to contribute to sports development in no

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Barcelona confirm €122m salary cuts, announce presidential election schedule

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona have officially announced the club has ratified an agreement over a reduction in salary for players and staff, as well as confirming the schedule for the upcoming presidential election. Goal understands the salary reduction will come in the form of a deferred payment of €122 million (£110m/$146m) . Barca were hoping to save […]
Sports

Kaduna Marathon: Kenya, Plateau athletes dominate maiden edition

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as 15-year-old Yohanna emerges 21k winner   It was all Kenyans in the top three of the male and female categories of the maiden edition of the Kaduna Marathon which took place in the ancient city on Saturday, November 21.   The first post COVID-19 race in the country was won by John Mburu who […]
Sports

Gov Wike Pre-Season tourney: Danger averted as MFM qualify for semis

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

MFM midfielder, Tunde Azeez, came off the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt after suffering a severe injury at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships in Port Harcourt. Azeez had a head-on collision with Abia Warriors’ Nzube Anaezemba, and it took the quick intervention of the medical team provided by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica