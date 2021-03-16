‘Govt should give attention to sports development’

Assistant coach of the national women basketball team D’Tigress, Adewunmi Aderemi, has called on government at all levels to give more attention to sports development, improve dilapidated infrastructures and saddle vibrant youths to handle sports related matters and offices in the country.

Aderemi gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the second edition of Blitzik sports clinic/challenge in basketball at the indoor hall of the Akure sports complex at the weekend. Four states took part in the three- day basketball clinic/challenge. The states are Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and host Ondo.

Team Ondo downed Team Osun 86 – 44 to finished first after defeating Osun state in the final in a round robbin followed by Ogun and Ekiti. Medals, exercise books, trophy and certificates were presented to the basketball players, school children and other participants of the event.

Also, certificates of special recognitions and medals were presented to some individuals that contributed to sports and human development. Among them are D’tigress Assistant Coach, General manager Ondo state sports Council,

Mr Henry Babatude, Pastor Joseph Ezire, Mr Yinka Omogoye, Mr Segun Bright, Coach Sola Aluko, Fisayo Bello and Mrs Olufunmilayo Olatuja. Aderemi who expressed satisfaction with the initiative said appointing youths with passion for sports would foster speedy sports development in Nigeria.

On his part, General Manager Ondo State Sports Council, Mr Henry Babatunde, appreciated the facilitator Mr Isaac Afolabi for his sacrifice calling on other individuals to contribute to sports development in no

