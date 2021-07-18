Govt should involve judiciary, security agencies, others to end kidnapping – Dakingari

In its efforts to end the persistence cases of insecurity in the country, the former Governor of Kebbi State Alhaji Saidu Usman Dakingari has called on the state governments, and Federal Government to involve the security agents, judiciary, traditional rulers, Fulani’s leaving in the urban areas and other relevant stakeholders on inward discussion of how to the curb the menace.

Dakingari, who stated this on Sunday while delivering his remarked at the occasion organised by the Fulani Elite Forum, which held at the School of Nursing premise Birnin Kebbi, adding that the involvement of the judiciary, security agencies, and Fulani leaving in the urban areas will be a long way in reducing the kidnapping, robbery and other related crimes.

He emphasised that the government should intensify more efforts by educating the people and ensure that sanity had been given to the issue.

“We Fulani people are agitated to the problems we are facing now, you see some Fulani living in the urban areas always cause problems for the Fulani in the rural areas by being convinced with the judiciary, security agencies and cheating each other,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Kebbi State Governor Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar assured the people that in the next 3 to 4 months the issue of insecurity will be a thing of the past as the government is working hard to ensure that all the people enjoy the freedom.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor Bagudu on Power and energy and political Affairs Alhaji Yusuf Fela urged the government to direct all the District Heads and other villages head to relocate to their domains and ensure that lives and properties of the citizens had been protected.