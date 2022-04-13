Govt should make policies that will improve digital technology – Adetona Akeem 

Metro & Crime

One of Nigeria’s leading digital technologist and Convener of Lagos Digital Summit, Adetona Adewale Akeem has underlined the importance of digital technology in the development of any nation.

The known champion of digital inclusion, iSlimfit noted that government could help citizens with digital empowerment by enacting policies that can accelerate digital development in the country.

“The Nigerian government needs to come to terms with the fact that digital technology is the bedrock for the development of the nation. They need to develop policies that will shape the nation’s digital economy and design a roadmap for grassroots digital tech empowerment of Nigeria’s agile population.”

He also added: “We also need more people to champion and improve on our quest for digital entrepreneurship development through various platforms.”

Adetona Akeem, who recently unveiled his vlog, also offered explanations for his motivation for starting  a new vlog titled “Tech Chat with iSlimfit.”

According to him: “My desire to make an impact and contribute to the growth of upcoming technology professionals birthed the vlog. In addition, I am motivated to replicate what I do offline with Lagos Digital Summit, in an online manner.”

Explaining further, he said: “The vlog is basically a series of YouTube chat series where I bring various people in tech—growth marketers, UI/UX designers, product managers, startup founders, mobile app developers, etc, to share their career journey, background, transitioning, their career journey, learnings. I ask general questions about their day-to-day job so that tech enthusiasts can learn from their expertise.”

Reacting to a question about whether or not his undertakings are driven by profit motive, iSlimfit responded by citing the example of Menopays, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) app which he co-founded.

His words: “Menopays is different because our focus goes beyond the profitability of the industry. We tailored a minimum spendable amount with a decent repayment period for the minimum wage in Nigeria. Our vision stands in the middle of every decision we make both business-wise and/or product development-wise.

“The measure in place is that decisions are guided by why we started Menopays, which is ‘to fight poverty’. We don’t charge customers exorbitant interest as it goes against what we are preaching as a brand.”

 

