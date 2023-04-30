Govt To Demolish 17 Buildings For Harbouring Gunmen In Anambr

A total of 17 Buildings have so far been marked for demolition in Uli Community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State. Similarly a heavy deployment of officers and men of the Police and the Army have been made to commence day and night strikes in the four villages that make up the community in order to restore peace and security in the area.

Disclosing this at the Uli Peace and Security Summit/Convention the Anambra State Commissioner of Police Mr. Echeng Echeng who was represented by the Police Area Commander of Ihiala, ACP Bassey Christopher, the security operation in the community is tagged Action All The Way.

“Any building harbouring criminals and gunmen would be demolished and about seventeen or so of them have already been marked for demolition and we are not going to spare anyone or any building irrespective of who the owner is. “

This Peace and Security Summit and Convention is the last chance for the criminals to leave Uli town and after this meeting it is Operation All The Way and we advise the landlords that own those buildings to chase those criminals out of their homes.

“Already we have taken delivery of all the apparatus for this operation and I want to assure you all that before the end of this coming month the difference would be clear in terms of security of lives and property,” he said.

Similarly the Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikaodi Anaghara has stated that in line with the laws of the land any building that has been demolished belongs to the state government and the owner or the landlord has lost that property.

“In line with the Anambra state Laws any building that has been demolished belongs to the government and the former owner or landlord has lost ownership of that land and he cannot lay claim to it or want to go back to rebuild the house.