Govt to set up visitation panel on LASU

Indications have emerged that a full Visitation Panel will in the next six weeks be constituted by the Lagos State Government for the Lagos State University to look into activities of the 37-year-old institution with a view to addressing all perceived contending issues in the institution. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this in a chat with New Telegraph, saying this has become imperative to address the division that might have been generated with the appointment process for the Vice-Chancellor. However, he also hinted that the report of Visitation Panel to the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) would soon be released, saying the reports would be submitted to the State Executive Council (SEC) in the next few days for the Government White Paper. Meanwhile, on the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) other sources close to the government and stakeholders in the state education sector have described as “unfair” the move to tag the emergence Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello to her husband, the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Tunji Bello and his colleagues because she married or by the virtue of her marriage to a Commissioner in the state. “She has not emerged because she is a wife of a Commissioner in Lagos State. And, to address her as LASU Vice-Chancellor, the wife of a Commissioner, is to deride her,” the added, saying her emergence was based on merit. By the virtue of her marriage to a Commissioner in the state, should not take away the merit of her performance and competence as Professor Ibiyemi,” they argued. According to them, such a tag by some sections of the media, would underscore and downplay the merit of her emergence as a person, as well as challenge the competence of the process that produced her emergence. But, the Special Adviser, who reiterated that the Governor and Visitor to the university, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had repeatedly said that he had no interest in anyone, becoming the Vice- Chancellor of the institution, either based on religion, gender or qualifications. He said what the state government, the proprietor of the university, has done was to ensure that the process is merit-driven and to set a standard that would not only be acceptable, but that we can also be proud of in the future, and globally acclaimed to be the best. “If we want to make LASU competitive in academic and research excellence, we need to put LASU on a global pedestal without sentiment. To attract the best, we must be ready to open our hands to the best,” he noted, stressing that LASU cannot continue with this trajectory if it must get the best. Wahab pointed out that the two previous selection processes had to be cancelled by the Visitor to the university because the enabling law of LASU gave him the power to do so, saying that some candidates failed to meet the benchmark set in the advertisement for the position. He said the cancellation was based on the series of allegations of bias, favouritism and compromise against the selection committee and some actors in the committee by various stakeholders. He noted: “The process started last year. But it was cancelled twice by the governor. By the LASU law, members of the Governing Council and Senate on the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee should be elected, and not selected. That of the Senate was properly elected, but that of the Council was selected against the law. On the 10-year post-Doctoral Degree, one of the candidates with about eight-year post-PhD who did not meet the required criteria was interviewed, shortlisted and recommended to the Visitor for appointment. There were allegations of compromise, favouritism and bias levelled against the Council Chairman and Pro-Chancellor, among other allegations, and the process was cancelled. “The second selection process was also cancelled based on the fact that some of the requirements and criteria were changed by especially the changing of the post-PhD from 10 years to five years by the Selection Committee without the approval of the Visitor. They changed the statute of the university and the three Council members were still not elected, but selected again. “At this point, the Governor/ Visitor, in order to ensure transparent and credible process set a Special Visitation Panel, headed by the former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Bamitale Omole, which in its findings and reports, recommended the dissolution of the Council and sacking of the Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman of Council.” Towards this end, the Council, he added, was dissolved by the Visitor and the Council chairman was sacked for not sticking to the law of the university, while the Registrar of the university and Secretary to the Council was asked to recuse himself from the process and was therefore suspended until the new process is completed based on the allegations against him. On the process that produced Prof. Olatunji-Bello, Wahab said candidates with the Medical Fellowship and not the PhD were allowed to contest to give all a level playing ground in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the university. He added that members of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee for the third process were duly elected in line with the extent and enabling law of LASU and the process was set in motion without the Visitor interfacing. All that the Governor wanted, as he charged the new selection committee, is equity, fairness and justice to everyone irrespective of creed, colour and gender. The issue of Medical Fellowship in the place of PhD in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) requirements, the sources noted, became an issue, but those in the medical community made a case to the Committee, which re-considered the issue and allowed such candidates to contest. According to the source, six candidates applied and two were disqualified for not meeting the 10-year post-PhD and other criteria, while four were interview on September 3, out whom Prof. Olatunji-Bello came first with wide merging for her to be appointed as the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of LASU following approval by the Visitor. “She did better than the other candidates and she is qualified for the job. Those who did not apply denied themselves the opportunity. Through the advertisement, we gave every qualified scholar the opportunity to vie for the position. We need to collectively move the university forward,” he added.

