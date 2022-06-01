Govt’s indifference over lingering ASUU strike – Students lament

Numerous strikes that often halt educational activities in the country have become a worrisome development that delays, the graduation of students in public higher institutions. The current strike, which has kept public university students at home for about 10 weeks, has similarly lingered, prompting protests by various student unions. Some students are, however, expressed their frustrations while urging the parties to end the strike. OLUSAYO OLASENI reports

Some Nigerian students affected by the strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on February 14, 2022, have expressed their displeasure over the lingering work-to-rule, which has so far disrupted academic activities in public universities.

Recall that ASUU declared the strike over improved welfare packages, better working conditions and the implementation of various labour agreements signed with the Federal Government between 2009 and 2020. In an interview with the New Telegraph, some students have expressed their opinions on how they feel about the strike.

While expressing his displeasure about the strike, the President, National Association of Political Science Students (NAPSS), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Chapter, Toheeb Adekunle Gbadamosi, said: “Frankly speaking the strike is disheartening.

It’s a pointer to how terrible the education system in the country currently is. I had already assumed that by June I’ll be going for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), but that isn’t possible anymore. As a matter of fact, if we hadn’t experienced any strike at all, we would be five months away from completing our service already.”

Financial impact

The undergraduate also complained bitterly about the financial aspect of the strike. According to him: “Aside from the fact that the strike wrecks your plan and throws you into a state of predicament, what about the financial implications? This morning I had to engage in a serious argument with my dad over house rent. If the strike never happened, I shouldn’t. “But now my rent, which I ordinarily shouldn’t have paid, has expired. The expiration of the rent was caused by the post COVID-19 lockdown strike. Now, I’m expected to pay whenever the strike is called off”. Gbadamosi has also called out the Federal Government, saying: “I’ll put the blame for all these on the government and I don’t even want to believe they don’t have the capacity to settle ASUU.

“Over 25 people including serving ministers like the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and Chukwuemeka Nwajiube ba, the former Minister of State for Education who are supposed to oversee how the strike will come to an end, are among those that expressed interest in buying N100 million forms to take part in the 2023 Presidential contest.”

Another male student, who identified himself as Adeola, stated that the strike has really affected a lot of people. “It has taken a toll particularly on me as a result of being a final year student,” he lamented. According to the UNILORIN undergraduate: “The strike has really affected a lot of people, I in particular.” Adeola was particularly disappointed because UNILORIN was not a member of ASUU, but recently joined the union.

Clearly displeased about the ongoing strike, he said: “I can’t even graduate now because there is another extra year as a result of the strike students know nothing about; my plan anyway was to graduate in 2021 at least I would know how to start up my life, and how I would start making it for myself, but right now those plans have really been shattered.”

The student said that he does not know how to plan his life right now as ASUU has bungled his entire plan. According to him: “I don’t know how to cope right now, I am just trying to earn a little so I can survive and live. That’s what basically everyone is doing right now”.

Adeola also accused the Federal Government of not considering the plight of the students and was only focused on the forthcoming election while expending billions on that process.

According to him: “Government is not even giving students attention; its officials are majorly focused on elections. Can you imagine how much is being wasted and how many people bought the presidential expression of interest form? Even at that, they can’t even agree to ASUU’s proposal. They are just wasting the time and resources of students.”

The undergraduate said for some people, there is already a secured job at the snap of a finger while some do not know where to start from as everyone is looking up to the decision of both the Federal Government and ASUU before they can know their fate.

According to him: “It’s not everyone that will make a career with their school certificates.

Some just want it because of their parents.” The student concluded that education in Nigeria is not the ultimate. According to him: “School is like every other experience you need to acquire, but now it is being made a hell for students.

Take a look at the number of students that wrote the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, while schools are not even open as of now, how will the new candidates Nwajiube accepted. They would have to wait for a full year; it’s just a stupid system.

Nobody is concerned about the educational sector and it’s very painful.” Speaking with Abdulmalik Akindele, an undergraduate of the Bayero University Kano (BUK) studying medicine and surgery while currently in his fifth year, the medical student expressed his indifference towards the yearly strike.

Unconcerned

Akindele said: “To be honest, I am less concerned as I used to be. Before, I used to be worried about when I would leave school and start living an independent life but now I have realised that schooling ‘is a scam’”. The medical student said that degrees are no longer valuable.

According to him: “School degrees are getting more useless as time passes; I don’t care anymore. Whenever schools want to resume, I am not bothered.”

On his part, Stephen Damilare, an undergraduate of the University of Ilorin studying Sociology in his third year also expressed disapproval over the strike. He said: “The strike is a clog in the wheels of students’ education”. According to the sociology undergraduate: “It is general knowledge that the strike is delaying our education.

“At the level I currently am, students in the same level with me should be supposedly done with our final year projects but this cannot not be made possible, as a result of the strike which has put everything on hold.”

In addition, the President of the University of Ilorin Students Union Government (SUG), Taofik Waliu similarly revealed that students are tired of staying at home. According to him: “We are tired of staying at home; we have graduates that are being tagged ‘hanging graduates’.

For this reason, we are pleading with the Federal Government to resolve the issues at stake to enable ASUU to end the strike.” The SUG president said: “We want to graduate; the Nigerian government should listen to ASUU’s demands.”

Waliu has high hopes that strike issues would not linger in the educational system as time passes by. “We hope that soon the ASUU strike will be a thing of the past whereby ‘hanging graduates’ can graduate while ‘hanging’ 300 level students can move up.”

The hope of ending the strike was raised on Tuesday, last week when the Federal Government released N34 billion for the payment of consequential adjustment for minimum wage of workers in the education system. However, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said there was no need to call off the strike when the Federal Government has not attended to the demands of the union. He, consequently, called on the Federal Government to do the needful as the N34 billion released was not part of the demands of ASUU.

On the current plight of university students in public schools, Osodeke said they were suffering for Nigeria’s future and education system. He noted that the students were not being punished but paying the price to ensure that Nigeria has a good education system.

