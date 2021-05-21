News

Govts not paying attention to pregnant women, Foundation laments

Executive Director, Adinya Arise Foundation, Mabel Ade, has raised concerns over the failure of governments across all levels in paying adequate attention to the plight of pregnant women in the country. Ade, who warned that the government was confronted with a crisis situation happening in a way that was difficult to define, stressed the need for improved funding for safe motherhood, safe spaces for pregnant women to unburden work or home pressure, an efficient referral system, a policy that allows the poor and vulnerable access care but pay later, and a mental/ trauma health system. Speaking at the official launch and dedication of her book; ‘Fruit of Pain’ yesterday in Abuja, she noted that women pass through several degrees of issues, especially in complicated pregnancies, which could lead to trauma. She said: “Government is not giving attention to pregnant women or pregnancy related deaths. Maternal health and safe motherhood to be specific should be given a lot of attention by way of budget and training.

