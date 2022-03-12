News

Gowon, Lalong, Bello flag-off N9.9b flyover in Plateau State

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), has Flagged-off the construction of N9.9 billion British American Junction flyover and the Dualization of 1.7 K/m road to Lamingo roundabout in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Gowon, who performed the official ground-breaking ceremony for the con-struction of the fly-over on Friday in Jos with the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, and his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq ,while the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki was represented by his Deputy, Philip Shuiabu. He applauded Governor Lalong for completing projects inherited from the successive administration and continuity in governance is critical for the development of the society.

Gowon expressed satisfaction with the level of support accorded Governor Simon Lalong by Plateau people in the last six years and urged him to leave better legacies that would be emulated by his predecessor. “The governor has continued with the completion of projects by previous governments and I am very impressed, the completion of those projects is for the good of the state. “I want to appreciate what the governor has also done and now we are here for the Flagg off of this flyover. I am happy because he has said he will complete the Fly Over before the end of their tenure.

“I want you to put in your best and do something to keep for the incoming governor in the interest of the people of Plateau State.” Governor Sani Bello of Niger State applauded Lalong for turning the fortunes of the state and said Plateau has witnessed massive development under the Lalong administration. He noted that Lalong has exhibited leadership quality both in Plateau and in the Northern state where issues of insecurity and poverty have been tackled headlong. Governor Simon Lalong said his administration has expensed over N12 billion on completions of abandoned projects and payment of unfinished projects by previous administration.

 

