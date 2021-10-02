News

Gowon, Obasanjo, IBB absent as Jonathan, Abubakar join Buhari to celebrate

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Former Nigerian leaders, including Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo and Gen. Ibrahim Babangida were conspicuously absent yesterday at the Eagle Square venue of the celebration of the nation’s 61st Independence Day hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those former leaders with the President at the ceremony were the immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan and a former military head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.Other prominent persons that graced the occasion were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. The Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, heads of security and paramilitary agencies as well as members of the diplomatic corps attended the ceremony. After the national anthem, the President, who was the Special Guest of Honour, inspected the guards, and this was immediately followed by match past by the armed forces and the police in slow and quick time.

Paramilitary organizations and agencies also took their turn in the match past in quick time and it was immediately followed by armed forces colour patrol. The Guard of Brigade entertained the audience with silent drill which was followed by a display by Adila acrobatic and then combined silent drill squad, mass band and civilian display. The highlights of the ceremony were the signing of anniversary register by the President and the firing of 21 artillery volleys.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia Assembly: How ex-SSG, commissioner, others embezzled N107m

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Abia State House of Assembly has uncovered how the State Committee on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises allegedly spent over N107,803,000 on overhead cost from the N200 million it received from a new generation bank to establish Abia State Micro-Finance Bank. The State Committee on SMEs was established in 2018 with the mandate, among other […]
News Top Stories

We’re still searching for 333 students, says gov

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Ahmed Sani

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, yesterday, said that 333 out of the 839 students abducted from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara were still missing.   Masari, who disclosed this when a Federal Government delegation paid him a sympathy visit, said the bandits were yet to contact anybody, including the state government, the […]
News

Kalu: ‘Abaribe has no reason to incite IPOB against me’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has responded to reports circulating in the media that the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, incited members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attack his country home in Igbere, Abia State. Opera news […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica