Gowon, Obasanjo, IBB absent as Jonathan, Abubakar join Buhari to celebrate

Former Nigerian leaders, including Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo and Gen. Ibrahim Babangida were conspicuously absent yesterday at the Eagle Square venue of the celebration of the nation’s 61st Independence Day hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those former leaders with the President at the ceremony were the immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan and a former military head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.Other prominent persons that graced the occasion were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. The Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, heads of security and paramilitary agencies as well as members of the diplomatic corps attended the ceremony. After the national anthem, the President, who was the Special Guest of Honour, inspected the guards, and this was immediately followed by match past by the armed forces and the police in slow and quick time.

Paramilitary organizations and agencies also took their turn in the match past in quick time and it was immediately followed by armed forces colour patrol. The Guard of Brigade entertained the audience with silent drill which was followed by a display by Adila acrobatic and then combined silent drill squad, mass band and civilian display. The highlights of the ceremony were the signing of anniversary register by the President and the firing of 21 artillery volleys.

