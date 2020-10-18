News

Gowon ruled Nigeria with fear of God, says Wase

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, as he clocks 86 years of age.

 

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described the former leader as a gentle, humble and compassionate leader “who ruled Nigeria with the fear of God.”

 

The Deputy Speaker added that Gowon is a patriot “who lives and thinks Nigeria in all he does and deserves to be celebrated.”

 

He said: “On behalf of my family and constituents, I wish to heartily rejoice with our father, grandfather, leader and former head of state, Gen. Dr. Yakubu Gowon Ph.D, as he clocks the age of 86.

 

“Nigeria’s history is incomplete without the acknowledgement of your works and efforts in uniting the nation and bringing us all as one irrespective of our diversities. Your efforts and love for peace helped to keep Nigeria one despite the civil war.

 

“I am very happy for the strength God has granted you and while congratulating you, I would like to wish you a sound health and many more healthy years ahead.”

 

Wase also commended Gowon for his wisdom in pronouncing “no victor, no vanquished” after the civil war, saying this disposition helped in uniting and integrating Nigerians after the unfortunate incident.

 

