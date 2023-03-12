Grace Schools hold biennial cultural programme

Grace Schools have reaffirmed the commitment of the schools to promoting culture and tradition with the view to properly educating the students. Mrs. Olatokunbo Edun, the Executive Director of Grace Schools says the cultural programme with the theme: “Hope “will feature cultural dance, drama, exhibition of cultural artifacts and others According to her, the school will be staging a play Onibode Lalupon, an adaptation of Adebayo Faleti’s poem during the three-day cultural programme from March 15- 17, 2023. Edun said that Grace Schools have a strong commitment to provide qualitative education and learning to the students.

