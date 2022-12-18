Grace Schools win British Council award third time

Grace Schools Gbagada, Lagos, has won the British International School Award (ISA) for the third consecutive time.

The award is based on the successful completion of the International Schools Award Portfolio Assessment of the school’s international work by the British Council.

The International School Award rewards schools that have shown commitment to embedding international awareness and understanding within their school.

Schools are encouraged through British Council support in completing collaborative, curriculum-based work with a number of international partner schools, and involvement of the wider community. It helps schools to learn new ways to develop and embed international education in schools. The International School Award is available in 16 countries and is well-regarded by school inspection bodies.

The Project Officer, Schools Education, British Council, Nene Ogunade commended Grace Schools for its successful completion of the assessment.

The British Council further urged Grace Schools to deploy the award on all marketing and promotional channels of the school. The ISA team lauded Grace Schools for attaining the great achievement and urged the school to continue in its good works.

With its outstanding success in International work, the scheme kite mark, which is a key part of the award, which is a symbol of the British ISA would feature on all the school literature, website and other branded collaterals of the school.

The Director, Grace Schools, Mrs. Tokunbo Edun, while reacting to the feat said, Grace Schools is reinventing the rules to offer qualitative educational service delivery.

She said it is the strategic vision of the schools to develop robust and vibrant curriculum in order to remain globally acclaimed citadels of learning.

