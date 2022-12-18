News

Grace Schools win British Council award third time

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Grace Schools Gbagada, Lagos, has won the British International School Award (ISA) for the third consecutive time.
The award is based on the successful completion of the International Schools Award Portfolio Assessment of the school’s international work by the British Council.
The International School Award rewards schools that have shown commitment to embedding international awareness and understanding within their school.
Schools are encouraged through British Council support in completing collaborative, curriculum-based work with a number of international partner schools, and involvement of the wider community. It helps schools to learn new ways to develop and embed international education in schools. The International School Award is  available in 16 countries and is well-regarded by school inspection bodies.
The Project Officer, Schools Education, British Council, Nene Ogunade commended Grace Schools for its successful completion of the assessment.
The British Council further urged Grace Schools to deploy the award on all marketing and promotional channels of the school. The ISA team lauded Grace Schools for attaining the great achievement and urged the school to continue in its good works.
With its outstanding success in International work, the scheme kite mark, which is a key part of the award, which is a symbol of the British ISA would feature on all the school literature, website and other branded collaterals of the school.
The Director, Grace Schools, Mrs. Tokunbo Edun, while reacting to the feat said, Grace Schools is reinventing the rules to offer qualitative educational service delivery.
She said it is the strategic vision of the schools to develop robust and vibrant curriculum in order to remain globally acclaimed citadels of learning.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Julius Berger raises hope on $314m Bodo/Bonny road project

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

…says project’ll trigger multiple economic developments   Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, yesterday, raised hopes of an early completion and commissioning of the multimillion dollar Bodo- Bonny road project, the first road to connect Bonny Island to the mainland communities in Rivers State.   The project, billed to gulp over $314million has achieved major […]
News

Trump ally, Steve Bannon, found guilty of contempt of Congress

Posted on Author Reporter

  A US jury has found Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon, 68, was indicted last year over his refusal to co-operate with the congressional committee probing the events leading up to the Capitol riot, reports the BBC. The former White House chief strategist is said […]
News

DHQ: Military air strikes destroy BHTs’ settlement, logistics store

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that a new settlement established by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BhTs) at Mana Waji in Borno State, was destroyed by targeted air strikes on Friday. Specifically, the DHQ stated that the settlement served as the terrorist elements’ logistics store, where weapons and other items were kept. Coordinator, Defence Media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica