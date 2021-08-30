Gradely launches one-click report card feature, opens free LMS for schools

Nigeria’s pioneer e-learning platform, Gradely, has hosted the second edition of the virtual education stakeholders meetup: ‘The School Leaders e-Meetup 2021’. The event tagged: ‘School of the Future: Profitable Models for Running Innovative Schools’ brought together over 1000 school stakeholders including proprietors, principals, head teachers and teachers to discuss sustainable models to be employed in delivering quality education in Nigerian schools.

Gradely noted that the initiative is part of its effort to contribute to addressing the many economic and social challenges facing the country, adding that through its numerous initiatives, it has continually combatted menace such as substandard school leadership and inaccessibility to tools facilitating quality and innovative education facing education in Nigeria. Speaking about the need for technology in schools and how school leadership can leverage technology to deliver innovative, yet affordable education in their institutions, the CEO of Gradely, Mr Boye Oshinaga spoke about Gradely’s 7-month old Learning Management System (LMS), ‘Gradely for Schools’ which has served hundreds of schools in West Africa in personalising their teaching and students’ learning experience. He highlighted that the features such as games, quizzes and live classes have helped teachers improve their mode of delivery and help students to master soft skills such as creativity and critical thinking.

