Metro & Crime

Gradely launches one-click report card feature, opens free LMS for schools

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

Nigeria’s pioneer e-learning platform, Gradely, has hosted the second edition of the virtual education stakeholders meetup: ‘The School Leaders e-Meetup 2021’. The event tagged: ‘School of the Future: Profitable Models for Running Innovative Schools’ brought together over 1000 school stakeholders including proprietors, principals, head teachers and teachers to discuss sustainable models to be employed in delivering quality education in Nigerian schools.

 

Gradely noted that the initiative is part of its effort to contribute to addressing the many economic and social challenges facing the country, adding that through its numerous initiatives, it has continually combatted menace such as substandard school leadership and inaccessibility to tools facilitating quality and innovative education facing education in Nigeria. Speaking about the need for technology in schools and how school leadership can leverage technology to deliver innovative, yet affordable education in their institutions, the CEO of Gradely, Mr Boye Oshinaga spoke about Gradely’s 7-month old Learning Management System (LMS), ‘Gradely for Schools’ which has served hundreds of schools in West Africa in personalising their teaching and students’ learning experience. He highlighted that the features such as games, quizzes and live classes have helped teachers improve their mode of delivery and help students to master soft skills such as creativity and critical thinking.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Gunmen attack Kogi community, kill 13 family members

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…police arrest businessman’s killer Armed men yesterday killed 13 members of a family during an attack on the Abudu community in Kogi-Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, disclosed this while parading 28 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and motorcycle snatchers at the police command […]
Metro & Crime

16 suspected cultists nabbed in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Police have arrested 16 suspected cultists on a revenge mission at Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, Kwara State. The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal Bagega, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the command. Bagega explained that the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism teams of the command, in collaboration with vigilantes, stormed Oko-Olowo […]
Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: Mompha sues EFCC while facing trial

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

An internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, currently standing trial for alleged N33 billion fraud has slammed a N5 million suit on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful arrest and detention. In the fundamental rights enforcement suit, Mompha is challenging his arrest and subsequent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica