Graduate despatch rider dies in Benin road accident

A graduate of University of Benin, Freedom Ogbeide, who works as a dispatch rider was on Tuesday killed in a road accident on Forestry Road, Benin, Edo State. The deceased former classmate, who pleaded anonymity said that the accident involved the rider, a car and a trailer. He noted that the deceased took to the job after graduating from the department of Animal Science, UNIBEN, in the year 2021 with a Second Class Upper division. He said: “The deceased was my class representative from our year one till we graduated from UNIBEN in 2021. He was diligent and a good leader who took care of other people’s interest. “The deceased still have both parents. We, his former classmates, are already in contact with his brother to know how to pay condolence visit to the family. His corpse has been deposited at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital mortuary.”
