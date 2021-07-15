Graduate Inspectors to IGP: Revisit 2015 outstanding promotion cases

Spectors Rank and Files passed through screening and exami-nation and we were shortlisted for upgrading to ASP based on educational qualifications via signal CB:7510/DTD/FHQ/ABJ/ VOL 7/11 151800/06/2015. “The examination and the screening were done by the police authority in conjunction with the Police Service Commission in various states and zonal commands. After the screening, 50 successful candidates were shortlisted from each state of the federation, including FCT Abuja, according to our states of origin and local government areas, which made up to about 1,850.

“All our original confidential files, service register and other sensitive documents have been in the custody of the Department of Training and Development (DTD) Police Force Headquarters FCT, Abuja, unattended to.” The statement added that the entire police force was delighted when Alkali-Baba was announced as the new IGP owing to his avowed commitment to transparency, responsiveness, accountability, knowledge and welfare, adding that; “It was in line with that commitment that we plead with you to re-recommend our list and send it to the Police Service Commission for upgrading to ASP.”

Like this: Like Loading...