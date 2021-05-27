Graduate, lover impersonate FIRS chair to dupe job seekers

Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested two lovers, Miss Onuoha Onachi and Mr. Chinedu Okoro, for allegedly impersonating the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami, on Facebook to defraud unsuspecting job seekers. Onachi claimed to be a graduate of Imo State University awaiting call-up for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

A team from the Intelligence and Investigation Unit of the FIRS apprehended the Onachi and her alleged lover, Okoro, following a complaint by some of their victims. The Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, said in a statement yesterday that the suspects were later handed over to the police. Ahmad said Okoro, who claimed to have been the owner of a failed boutique business, confessed that he decided to impersonate the FIRS chairman on Facebook in March 2020 and created a phantom Director of the Service with the name, Alhaji Tanko, to dupe their victims.

He said: “The suspect said he opened two false Facebook accounts in the name of the FIRS chairman and the fictive Alhaji Tanko and populated one of the accounts with pictures of Mr. Nami and the other with the internet- generated pictures of an innocent person to stand for Alhaji Tanko. “Through an elaborate scheme, Okoro proceeded to represent himself to unsuspecting job applicants whom he directed to one Kayode who in reality is the female suspect, Onachi. Speaking as the phantom Kayode, Onachi then redirected their victims to the fictitious Alhaji Tanko who in reality is Okoro, the mastermind of the crime. “Speaking as Tanko, Okoro then confirmed the availability of jobs at a price at the FIRS to the victims who were then cajoled to part with at least 60 per cent of a lump-sum to secure their purported slots. “Okoro confessed that he charged as much as N350,000 per victim while Onachi admitted to having made N170,000 from the crime before being caught.”

