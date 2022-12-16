Islam

Graduation with Distinction: MSSN Yabatech celebrates Naibul Amir, Amirah, 31 others

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Yaba College of Technology Branch, Lagos is celebrating the accomplishments of about 31 members who performed excellently and graduated with distinctions in their various fields of study. The young Muslim scholars were among the 7,554 students who received their ND and HND certificates at the college’s 34th convocation ceremonies held in the school premises recently in Lagos. Particularly, the graduands belonged to the class of 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021 academic sessions.

The Amir (president) of the Muslim students, Mallam Abare dul-Azeez Juma’ said the plan to honour its members who graduated with distinctions was informed by the fact that it has become an unpopular culture to celebrate academic excellence in Nigeria, stressing that there is a great need to change the narrative and tell the world that Muslims are exceptional and extraordinary achievers anywhere, anytime. He said: “We live in a society where we don’t celebrate academic excellence well enough. Instead, we spend fortune on immoralities. Moreover, many youngsters have been bamboozled by “school na scam”.

There’s a need to disillusion them. “We can’t really ascertain the number of Muslims who graduated with distinctions but we have thirty-three registered members and eight of them are ex-officios of the Society. This event was organised to celebrate academic excellence among Muslims, because the mainstream media has done a great harm in stereotyping, labelling and misrepresenting Muslims, hence, the need to change the narrative.” Mallam Juma’ added that the event would give birth to a platform that will foster healthy relationships, networking and mutual assistance among the Muslim alumni.

“This is not going to end here as Yabatech Muslim Graduates (YMG) is going to serve as a platform for networking and for the meaningful relationship among its members. It will birth Yabatech Muslim Students Alumni which will be a platform for networking and mutual assistance after school.”

 

