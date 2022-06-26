Body & Soul

Graff Diamonds Fascination worth N16.7billion

This is the ‘Diamonds Fascination’, a glittering wristwatch made by a Monaco-based interior company called Graff.

It features 152.96 carats of Graff’s white diamonds and it hides a party trick: a removable pear-shaped 38.13 diamond ring located at the center of the watch.
And the price is Just $40 million. Approximately N16, 780, 000, 000. Money that can save a countries economy from bankruptcy.

Second on the list is:

Graff Diamonds Hallucination worth N23.8billion

The Diamonds Hallucination, worth $55 million, with its multicoloured diamonds.
At $55 million, Diamonds Hallucination is worth N22, 833, 417, 255 in Nigerian currency.

The Diamonds Hallucination is also made by Graff and it is a quartz watch, as in it literally has pieces of quartz in it.

There’s a platinum bracelet but you can’t see it because the whole watch is covered in about 100 diamonds in various colors and shapes for a grand total of 110 carats.

 

It was launched in 2014 and despite having fewer diamond pieces than its smaller brother, the Fascination, it actually cost more, $55 million.
This piece is not worn by the faint hearted.

 

