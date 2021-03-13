News

Graft: Malami seeks support to return Nigeria’s stolen wealth

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday said the Federal Government of Nigeria is working assiduously to narrow the gap between confiscated assets abroad and the actual assets returned to the country. He, however, called for International Cooperation in facilitating Mutual Legal Assistance for tracing, freezing, seizing, confiscating and returning to Nigeria proceeds of corruption stashed abroad.

Malami made the call while virtually delivering Nigeria’s Statement at the 14th United Nations Crime Congress held in Kyoto from March 7 to 12. According to a statement issued in Abuja by Malami’s Media Aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami was quoted as saying: “There was the need for the international community to demonstrate political will in removing all barriers and obstacles to the full implementation of the provisions of United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) particularly Article 51 on Asset Recovery and Return, including cases that make use of settlements or other non-trial resolutions. “Our major objective should be to narrow the gap between confiscated assets and actual assets returned to their legitimate owners.”

He said Nigeria was hopeful that the adoption of the Political Declaration on crime prevention and criminal justice will spur more action and greater efforts in crime prevention and criminal justice. While maintaining country’s commitments to the 2030 Agenda, Malami said Nigeria would continue to take measures to fulfill her obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC) by improving domestic conditions through comprehensive Strategic Action Plan.

Our Reporters

News

GOV EMMANUEL LEADS OTHER DIGNITARIES TO BID NKANGA FAREWELL

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dignitaries from all walks of life converged on Ikot Nya, Nsit Ibom, Akwa Ibom State to pay their last respect to the first indigenous Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, Rtd, as his remains were laid to rest. The Funeral which was conducted by Qua Iboe Church of Nigeria, had in […]
News

Group carpets S’West govs on worsening insecurity

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Worried by the escalating security crisis in the South-West region of the country, a pan-Yoruba group, the Majeobaje Movement, yesterday accused the governors of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo and Osun States of gross abdication of their primary constitutional duty of protecting lives and properties of residents. The group in a letter dated 12th December, […]
News

ICPC: We traced N450m to FHC officials’ bank account

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…obtains interim forfeiture order The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said it uncovered a whopping $919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) allegedly hidden in a bank account by some unnamed officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   The commission said the cash was kept in an […]

