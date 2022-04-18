Graft: Our morale dampened over Nyame, Dariye’s pardons – EFCC officials

More knocks have trailed the recent presidential pardon to two former governors – Jolly Nyame (Taraba), and Joshua Dariye (Plateau) – as officials of the nation’s premier anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alleged that their morale and commitment to work have been dampened by the controversial pardon.

Nyame and Dariye were pardoned by President Muhammadu Buhari last week despite still serving their jail terms.

Dariye, 64, and Nyame, 66, were convicted for mismanaging and stealing public funds while they were governors of their states.

On Thursday last week, at the National Council of State’s meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Buhari had granted pardon to the two former governors, as well as 157 others, on the grounds of health and age.

By granting them pardon, insiders disclosed that President Buhari, who rode to power on the campaign of fighting corruption, had dampened the morale of the officials of the anti-graft agencies.

Some officials of the institution, in separate interviews, which was sighted by an online news portal, African Examiner, lamented the pardon, accusing President Buhari of ‘allegedly sabotaging’ the anti-corruption fight.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, noted that the presidential pardon would go a long way in demoralising the work zeal of most personnel handling such sensitive cases.

Speaking, an EFCC official said: “We used to say our problem in our work against corruption is the judiciary but we see a lack of political will by the president.”

One official said the anti-graft officers would now merely attend work to earn their salaries without passion.

The official lamented that the prosecutions of the two former governors took up to 10 years and their eventual convictions were a high point of their work.

