Graft: Wages commission seeks more funding for MDAs

The Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr. Ekpo Nta, has made case for more funding to monitor the personnel budget of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). This is as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, reportedly indicted the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for padding their nominal rolls. Both of individuals spoke at a public hearing on the “high level of corruption on nominal rolls of MDAs” by the House of Representatives committees on anti-corruption and public service matters. Nta said: “Many agencies assign salaries and non regular allowances to themselves without recourse to the Commission. “The Commission carries out salary inspections every year to selected MDAs but, this was inadequate as it should be done more frequently.”
Related Articles
Ezekwesili, others seek united approach to Africa’s learning crisis
Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said that Nigeria and other sub-Saharan Africa nations must adopt a multistakeholders approach to tackle issues of learning and make foundational literacy and numeracy a priority. Ezekwesili argued that for African nations to meet up with the educational needs that can help pull its people out […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Students Against Hunger’ contest commences July 6
‘Students Against Hunger,’ the much anticipated online reality contest will commence on July 6, 2021, the organisers have said. Richlife Africa Project Ltd, organisers of the online reality contest said the contest which has so far registered more than 2000 Liberators (participants) will run until the goal of 100,000,000 votes is achieved. Speaking during the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Study links less fast food to better sleep
Researchers at the Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States (U.S.) have found that diet, how physically active or sedentary we are, and how much time we spend watching television (TV), reading, on the Internet, and on social media, are associated with sleep health across the lifespan. These were the results of a new study; […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)