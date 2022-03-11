News

Graft: Wages commission seeks more funding for MDAs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Mr. Ekpo Nta, has made case for more funding to monitor the personnel budget of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). This is as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, reportedly indicted the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for padding their nominal rolls. Both of individuals spoke at a public hearing on the “high level of corruption on nominal rolls of MDAs” by the House of Representatives committees on anti-corruption and public service matters. Nta said: “Many agencies assign salaries and non regular allowances to themselves without recourse to the Commission. “The Commission carries out salary inspections every year to selected MDAs but, this was inadequate as it should be done more frequently.”

 

