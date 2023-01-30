Sports

Graham Arnold extends contract as coach of Australia’s Socceroos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The coach of the Australian men’s football team announced Monday he will lead the side’s next World Cup campaign, after masterminding a shock top 16 finish in Qatar.
Graham Arnold faced the axe as the Socceroos struggled through World Cup qualifying, but tightened his grip on the top job with upset wins over Denmark and Tunisia in the tournament’s group stages.
The Australians defied low expectations to reach the last 16 for only the second time in their history, where they lost a thrilling tussle against eventual winners Argentina.
Arnold said Monday he had signed a four-year extension, and would lead the team’s quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.
“I love Australia and I love Australian football, and nothing in football can ever match the elation, pride and sense of achievement I and the entire set-up felt in Qatar,” he said in a statement.
“The hunger to continue in the role has never been stronger and I know I have more to give to the Socceroos’ programme and Australian football.”
Football Australia chair Chris Nikou said Graham’s record was “exceptional”.
Arnold won 56 caps for the Socceroos as a player, and has coached the team since 2018.
*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Mikel joins Kuwait Sports Club

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has joined Kuwait Sports Club for what looks like his last pay day. The former Chelsea star signed a year’s deal during which he is expected to help his new team to reclaim the championship they lost last season. Kuwait Sports Club finished third last season. Last season, the […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Italy edge Belgium In thriller to set up Spain semi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final match with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich. The game may not have been a goal feast like some of the last-16 ties but it was an intense battle between two excellent teams playing fantastic football. Italy have been arguably the best team […]
Sports

What Francis Uzoho said to Erik ten Hag after Man United fixture

Posted on Author Reporter

  Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho asked Erik ten Hag for a photo following his heroic performance in the Cypriot’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday evening. Starting in goal in place of the injured Fabiano, who started last week’s meeting between the two clubs in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica