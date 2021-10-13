Graham Michael Byers Talks About His Journey And Garnering Success

Vitamin and supplement sales in the United States have never been better. Online sales alone have grown 9.5% in 2021, according to IBISWorld. People are taking better care of their health than ever before, propelling an online market that’s reached over $19 billion in size. For someone like Graham Michael Byers, who owns more than fifty healthcare brands, that’s not only good news, but a statistic that he has helped build. The first question we have for Graham Byers then, is just – how early does one need to enter the business world to be dubbed the “Prince of Puerto Rico” at such a young age?
“The whole ‘Prince of Puerto Rico’ thing doesn’t [actually] have that much to do with my business. I did, however, dip my toes into Amazon selling and branding early on – my first business venture was when I was around 22 years old.”
Was it a success from the start?
“It was, yes. It was an Amazon-based supplement brand that I grew for a couple of years with my business partner before selling it, and starting the business we run today, DB Media.”
What does DB Media do?
“The short answer is [that] we own and operate [many] consumer supplement brands. The longer answer is that we use a variety of techniques that include leveraging direct response marketing, strategic brand partnership, and careful acquisition, to get a hold on our multi-million-dollar piece of the market.”
How difficult was it for you to get started?
“Not too difficult, for two reasons. One was [that I started] out of necessity. The Great Recession didn’t fly over me or my family, and times were tough. So, I had an incentive to succeed there. The other [reason] was the fact that I was born right when the internet and home computers were starting to become heavily adopted. I was very comfortable with computers and the internet at a young age, and that gave me a good starting point for doing business online.”
How did Puerto Rico come into play?
“My business partner and I were living in Las Vegas when we started DB Media. After about a year there, I started getting interested in moving to Puerto Rico to [reap] the benefits of Act 60. When I got there, I also fell in love with it.”
Is that how the “Prince of Puerto Rico” was born?
“Well, I am doing well for myself, and I am deeply enamored with Puerto Rico. The real reason I got the moniker is [because I advertise] moving to Puerto Rico, shamelessly, almost every chance I get.”
Is it true that you’re working on a book that will help others make the move to Puerto Rico?
“It is. I am working on my very first book that [will] describe my own experience with moving to Puerto Rico under Act 60, and it should help [readers] figure out whether they want to start the process and how to do it.”
Is there any parting advice you would like to offer to the readers?
“Sure – don’t knock an idea just because you’ve read about it on a blog. My whole journey started with a blog post about selling on Amazon, and an $800 investment from a friend. I’ve come a long way since then, and there’s no reason why other people shouldn’t. Puerto Rico is welcoming to anyone.”
Graham Michael Byers Talks About His Journey And Garnering Success
Vitamin and supplement sales in the United States have never been better. Online sales alone have grown 9.5% in 2021, according to IBISWorld. People are taking better care of their health than ever before, propelling an online market that’s reached over $19 billion in size. For someone like Graham Michael Byers, who owns more than fifty healthcare brands, that’s not only good news, but a statistic that he has helped build. The first question we have for Graham Byers then, is just – how early does one need to enter the business world to be dubbed the “Prince of Puerto Rico” at such a young age?