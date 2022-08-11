Grains: Hope rises for Nigeria, others as 26,000tn shipment leaves Ukraine

The decision by President Vladimir Putin of Russia to give greenlight to the request of the United Nations to allow access of an African ship, MV Roserolic, with 26,000 tonnes of maize has elicited hope for food security in Africa and the world in general.

Specifically, the United Nations’ General Secretary, Antonio Guterres, who brokered the deal, revealed that MV Roserolic, a Sierra Leonian ship, with 26,000 tonnes of maize left the port of Odessa, Ukraine, to deliver maize, with first point of call being Lebanon, before making it to the West Coast of Africa. With the Russian permission, Nigeria and other countries are expected to witness downward prices in maize in a short period, as soaring food prices have been hitting some of the world’s poorest nations in Africa. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State chapter, Dr. Femi Oke, explained that the move would bring a sigh of relief for Nigeria and other African countries in terms of agricultural development and availability of grains in the market.

According to him, the Sierra Leonian ship, MV Roserolic, actually made its way through a specially cleared corridor in the mining infested water on the Black Sea with the 26,000 tonnes of maize onboard. He noted that the United Nations Chief, Guterres, had brokered the plans along with Turkey to welcome the announcement, saying it would bring relief to the world if Moscow holds up to its side of the accord. Oke stressed that it was now five months since Russia had been holding ships deliveries from waters of Ukraine, one of the world’s grain exporters, saying this had significantly contributed to soaring food prices hitting some of the world poorest nations in Africa hard. The farmer explained that there was universal sigh of relief when MV Roserolic left the port of Odessa. “Although the first point of call will be Lebanon, it is expected to make more calls on the West Coast of Africa. “Countries in Africa like Egypt imports about 50 per cent, while Kenya also imports about 80 per cent of its wheat from such countries like Russia and Ukraine. “So, this is a sense of relief, particularly because also the United Nations is involved in this arrangement and is likely to be more sensitive to the plight of African countries,” the AFAN chieftain added.

