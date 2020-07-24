Grains’s scarcity as threat to nation’s livestock farming

With uncertainty facing the country’s livestock sub-sector due to scarcity of grains to feed promptly, the Federal Government has pledged to intervene in order to salvage the sector. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Gradually, the effects of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s agriculture are already showing signs on sustainable food security with key sub-sectors of the agric sector feeling the pinch in their business activities. The current administration had earlier forecast that the pandemic would bring acute shortage to food as it ordered the release of 70,000 tonnes of grains from the National Strategic Grain Reserves for distribution to those in need during the lockdown. However, the impacts of COVID- 19 on food security is obvious as farmers struggle to purchase agricultural feeds for livestock following skyrocketing prices of grains in the markets. Emphatically, the sign of grain scarcity in the country’s agric sector signifies threat to food production and reiterates the need for government to urgently intervene to save the day for Nigerian livestock farmers.

Current situation

Following the development, the President of Feed Industry Practitioners Association of Nigeria (FIPAN), Dr. Fola Afelumo, wrote to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, to seek government’s intervention in the livestock sub-sector. The association, in the letter, decried “the looming danger threatening to consume our livestock industry.” The letter decried the shortage and exorbitant price of grains, which has made feed production by millers difficult, forcing some to shut down. The association noted that the current situation might result in massive loss of jobs. FIPAN, therefore, called on the Federal Government to support the sub-sector by releasing grains from its reserve to feed millers at an affordable price. Alternatively, government could allow the importation of grains for a short period to remedy the domestic situation, it said.

Scarcity of grains

Explaining the crisis situation, FIPAN said: “Maize, sorghum and soybean meal, which aggregately constitute about 80 per cent of animal feeds, are in chronic shortages and have become extremely scarce in the market. “Concomitantly, we have seen sharp increases in prices rising to about 100 per cent within a period of one month. For instance, maize, which sold for about N95,000 per metric ton in May, is now about N180,000 and still rising by the day. “Some feed millers are already shutting down due to their inability to purchase these grains because of extremely high cost and scarcity. “At current market prices, it has become very difficult for feed millers to pass some of their costs to farmers, while the looming consequences might result in more feed millers and farmers closing down business in the face of increasing consumer price resistance. “This scenario will invariably trigger huge job losses at several levels of the industry including the distributive and supply chain with its attendant negative impact on the overall health of the economy.”

Warning

FIPAN noted that should the industry collapse as a result of the current farming challenges in the grain-producing regions of the country, it could take between six and eight months before poultry farmers could confidently restock their farms. This, it said, could also lead to severe protein shortages in the country. The collapse would further disrupt the grains mar-ket and the entire agricultural value chain, it added. It, therefore, prayed for government’s intervention. The association said: “We humbly appeal to the Federal Government to release grains from its strategic grain reserves to feed millers at an affordable price as a strategy to mitigate the looming danger and hence avert the imminent collapse of the entire industry value chain. “We believe that if initiated, it would prompt hoarders of grains to release them into the market and, hence, check their tendencies to covertly sabotage government agricultural policy initiatives and the economy. “In the event of government not having enough grains in its strategic reserves, it should consider immediately opening a short time window for the importation of grains, especially maize and soybean for members of our association, while also providing a special foreign exchange window for such imports to remedy this emergent situation.”

Intervention

Following the letter from FIPAN, Nanono has scheduled to meet with stakeholders of FIPAN, among others, on the matter, which is already causing threat to livestock industry and Nigeria’s agriculture as a whole. The Technical Adviser on Knowledge Management and Communication to Nanono, Richard Mark-Mbaram, confirmed the scheduled meeting to this newspaper, saying that the acute shortage of grains was already receiving utmost attention of the agric minister as government is determine to intervene.

10m mt food production

Besides, the Federal Government and other stakeholders recently launched an initiative to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on food production in the country that will increase production by about 10 million metric tonnes within a year. According to Nanono, the joint venture, in partnership with the private sector through some outgrowing schemes, involves farmers and off-takers to ensure value chain development of the crops, boost farmers’ income through access to improved inputs. But he emphasised the importance of grains availability for farmers towards boosting food production in the country. He said that government was targeting helping over two million farmers between July 2020 and October 2021 in the first instance, and may snowball into helping over five million farmers from 2021 onward via its agricultural policies.

Clarion call

Following the Covid-19 invasion, the National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Faruk Rabiu, had urged all Nigerian farmers to brace towards addressing the challenge of providing enough food to feed the nearly 200 million mouths in the nation. Rabiu admitted that the pandemic posed a big threat to food availability in the country and globally, adding that it was the duty of local farmers to rescue the economy at this period by providing food to feed the entire Nigerian populace.

Last line

With the current situation, it is advisable and apt for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to intervene in the grains crisis threatening the country’s livestock sub-sector.

Like this: Like Loading...