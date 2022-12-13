Grajos Polytechnic celebrates 5th Matriculation

Adeyinka Adeniji

There was an atmosphere of jubilation, pomp, and pageantry at the weekend, as Grajos Polytechnic, Alagbado, Lagos held its 5th Matriculation.

The event also included an Awards ceremony for notable dignitaries in society.

Held at an event center not far from the school’s Adura premises, the event was marked by various categories of talent displayed by students of the newly accredited private polytechnic.

Rector and proprietor of Grajos Poly, Olusoji Ajet Ajetunmobi, while welcoming guests, advised the 132 new students to always “prioritize their parents’ pride through hard work and dedication to their studies”, adding that education is the best treasure that could be bequeathed on any children.

Chairman of the occasion and Executive Chairman, Ojokoro LCDA, H.I.D. Idowu Tijani, in his keynote address, commended Ajetunmobi for his positive impacts in terms of information dissemination and news coverage, while also encouraging members of the public to “feel rest assured to entrust their wards in the care of Grajos”.

