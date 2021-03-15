Grammy awards 2021: Women rule as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift break records

It was a historic, triumphant night for women in music at the 2021 Grammys, as a range of female artists took home the top awards. HER took home song of the year for the Black Lives Matter anthem I Can’t Breathe, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three times, and the rapper Megan Thee Stallion won both best new artist and best rap performance for her Savage remix with Beyoncé, now the most awarded singer (male or female) and female artist of all time.

The first Grammys from executive producer Ben Winston, 39, best known for turning James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke series into a viral staple and the first new producer since Ken Ehrlich took over the show in 1980, stuck mostly to live or pre-recorded performances spliced with videos highlighting new, streaming-bolstered stars.

The production’s Covid precautions – 6ft-compliant tables and chairs beneath a garlanded outdoor terrace, five separate stages at the Los Angeles Convention Center, widespread testing – added millions to the show’s budget but helped the show avoid some of the tech glitches and Zoom awkwardness that plagued last month’s Golden Globes.

The cascade of performances and success for black female artists glossed over a growing wave of criticism over the Grammys’ opaque nomination process, alleged conflicts of interest and years of appearing to snub black artistry. The Canadian artist known as The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, led an anti-Grammys chorus which included such artists as Zayn and Drake, after his album After Hours, a critical and commercial smash containing the year’s biggest song, Blinding Lights, was surprisingly shut out of nominations.

In a statement to the New York Times last week, the Weeknd said he would boycott the awards from now on and direct his record label not to submit his music for future contention, citing the anonymous committees with final say on nominations.

But the controversy mostly stayed outside the frame on Sunday, save a statement in the final 10 minutes from the interim Grammys president, Harvey Mason Jr, promising a renewed diversity effort and calling on artists to “work with us, not against us”.

Instead, the 3.5-hour mega-concert was about “bringing us together like only music can”, said the night’s ebullient host, the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, and “never forgetting what happened in 2020, but hope for what is to come”.

Noah mostly served to line up the roll of performances grouped loosely by genre, from pop/rock (Harry Styles, last year’s Grammy sweeper Billie Eilish, sister-act Haim), to country (Mickey Guyton, performing Black Like Me, a rejoinder to a genre notoriously unwelcoming to black and female artists, then Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris with John Mayer). Bad Bunny – the most streamed artist of 2020 – foreshadowed the reopening of clubs in a light tunnel, while Dua Lipa, whose album Future Nostalgia took over early quarantine in 2020, went full Studio 2054 with DaBaby for their remix of Levitating.

The show highlighted several independent music venues strapped by lost business during the coronavirus shutdowns: JT Gray of The Station Inn in Nashville, Tennessee, presented the award for best country album (to Miranda Lambert); Rachelle Erratchu of LA’s The Troubadour presented best pop solo performance to Harry Styles for Watermelon Sugar; Billy Mitchell of the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem gave the award for best rap song to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé; and Candice Fox of LA’s The Hotel Cafe awarded Beyoncé best R&B performance for Black Parade.

The night was bisected by a somber, extended in memoriam segment during the still-ongoing pandemic. Anderson.

Paak and Bruno Mars channeled the roof-lifting energy of the rock’n’roll pioneer Little Richard, Lionel Richie honored his friend the country star Kenny Rogers, and Brandi Carlile eulogized the Americana legend John Prine with a cover of I Remember Everything.

The Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, accompanied by Coldplay’s Chris Martin on piano, carried home the segment with a soulful rendition of her song You’ll Never Walk Alone.

But the evening mostly belonged to not one superstar but several women, particularly black women celebrating black pride, from Megan Thee Stallion’s show-opening win for best new artist, to her jubilant (and heavily censored) performance of WAP with Cardi B, to the Grammy’s final note, a tribute to Beyoncé’s Juneteenth anthem Black Parade. HER won song of the year for I Can’t Breathe, a song written in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. “We are the change that we wish to see,” she said. “And that fight that we had in us the summer of 2020? Keep that same energy.”

Taylor Swift won her third album of the year trophy for Folklore, while Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia won for best pop vocal album. Billie Eilish took home record of the year for Everything I Wanted but dedicated her speech, the night’s final, to Megan Thee Stallion. “You deserve the world, I think about you constantly, I root for you always,” she said. “Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?”

Megan also used her time to thank fellow female stars. Visibly giddy, she accepted the award for best rap performance by remembering the mantra inspired by her childhood idol and fellow Houston-bred star: “What would Beyoncé do, but make it a little ratchet.”

Beyoncé herself spoke while accepting her 28th Grammy for Black Parade. “I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful black kings and queens who have inspired me and the whole world,” she said.

The full list of winners

Megan Thee Stallion is best new artist while Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift also picked up trophies

Record of the year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Black Pumas – Colors

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch– Rockstar

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted – WINNER

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Album of the year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3

Haim – Women in Music Pt III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore – WINNER

Best R&B performance

Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder

Beyoncé – Black Parade – WINNER

Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need

Brittany Howard – Goat Head

Emily King – See Me

Best pop vocal album

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia – WINNER

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best rap performance

Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage – WINNER

Pop Smoke – Dior

Song of the year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

HER – I Can’t Breathe – WINNER

JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending

Best Latin pop or urban album

Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG – WINNER

Camilo — Por Primera Vez

Kany García — Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin — Pausa

Debi Nova — 3:33

Best melodic rap performance

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Drake featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown – WINNER

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

Best pop solo performance

Justin Bieber – Yummy

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar – WINNER

Taylor Swift – cardigan

Best country album

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard – WINNER

Little Big Town – Nightfall

Ashley McBryde – Never Will

Best new artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – Intentions

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – WINNER

Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver – Exile

Best traditional pop vocal album

James Taylor – American Standard – WINNER

Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella

Harry Connick Jr – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter

Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Best dance/electronic album

Arca – Kick I

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranada – Bubba – WINNER

Madeon – Good Faith

Best rock performance

Fiona Apple – Shameika – WINNER

Big Thief – Not

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Haim – The Steps

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Grace Potter – Daylight

Best metal performance

Body Count – Bum-Rush – WINNER

Code Orange – Underneath

In This Moment – The In-Between

Poppy – Bloodmoney

Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live

Best rock song

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief – Not

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Brittany Howard – Stay High – WINNER

Best rock album

Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death,

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal – WINNER

Best alternative music album

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters – WINNER

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best progressive R&B album

Thundercat – It Is What It Is – WINNER

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings

Best R&B song

Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine – WINNER

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG – Collide

Chloe x Halle – Do It

Skip Marley and HER – Slow Down

Best R&B album

Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon – Take Time

Luke James – To Feel Love/d

John Legend – Bigger Love – WINNER

Gregory Porter – All Rise

Best rap album

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease – WINNER

Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best rap performance

Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage – WINNER

Pop Smoke – Dior

Best country solo performance

Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song

Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was

Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays – WINNER

Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me

Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

Best country duo / group performance

Brothers Osborne – All Night

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours – WINNER

Lady A – Ocean

Little Big Town – Sugar Coat

Old Dominion – Some People Do

Best country song

Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

Maren Morris – The Bones

The Highwomen – Crowded Table – WINNER

Ingrid Andress — More Hearts Than Mine

Old Dominion — Some People Do

Best jazz vocal album

Thana Alexa – Ona

Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories – WINNER

Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors

Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper

Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry

Best Latin jazz album

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions – WINNER

Chico Pinheiro – City of Dreams

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo

Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight

Best gospel album

Anthony Brown & group therAPy – 2econd Wind: Ready

Myron Butler – My Tribute

Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster

PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ – WINNER

Kierra Sheard – Kierra

Best contemporary Christian album

Cody Carnes – Run to the Father

Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends

We the Kingdom – Holy Water

Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven

Kanye West – Jesus Is King – WINNER

Best Latin rock or alternative album

Bajofondo – Aura

Cami – Monstruo

Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando

Fito Paez – La Conquista del Espacio – WINNER

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Best tropical Latin album

José Alberto “El Ruisenor” – Mi Tumbao

Edwin Bonilla – Infinito

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe)

Grupo Niche – 40 – WINNER

Víctor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad

Best comedy album

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah – WINNER

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best music video

Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl – WINNER

Future featuring Drake – Life Is Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Harry Styles – Adore You

Woodkid – Goliath

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt – WINNER

Best folk album

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times – WINNER

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Various Artists

Bill & Ted Face the Music – Various Artists

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Various Artists

Frozen 2 – Various Artists

Jojo Rabbit – Various Artists – WINNER

Best song written for visual media

Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts (from Cats)

Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You (from Onward)

Idina Menzel and Aurora – Into the Unknown (from Frozen 2)

Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (from No Time to Die) – WINNER

Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up (from Harriet)

*Courtesy: The Guardian

Like this: Like Loading...