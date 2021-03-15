Grammy awards 2021: Women rule as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift break records

It was a historic, triumphant night for women in music at the 2021 Grammys, as a range of female artists took home the top awards. HER took home song of the year for the Black Lives Matter anthem I Can’t Breathe, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three times, and the rapper Megan Thee Stallion won both best new artist and best rap performance for her Savage remix with Beyoncé, now the most awarded singer (male or female) and female artist of all time.
The first Grammys from executive producer Ben Winston, 39, best known for turning James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke series into a viral staple and the first new producer since Ken Ehrlich took over the show in 1980, stuck mostly to live or pre-recorded performances spliced with videos highlighting new, streaming-bolstered stars.
The production’s Covid precautions – 6ft-compliant tables and chairs beneath a garlanded outdoor terrace, five separate stages at the Los Angeles Convention Center, widespread testing – added millions to the show’s budget but helped the show avoid some of the tech glitches and Zoom awkwardness that plagued last month’s Golden Globes.
The cascade of performances and success for black female artists glossed over a growing wave of criticism over the Grammys’ opaque nomination process, alleged conflicts of interest and years of appearing to snub black artistry. The Canadian artist known as The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, led an anti-Grammys chorus which included such artists as Zayn and Drake, after his album After Hours, a critical and commercial smash containing the year’s biggest song, Blinding Lights, was surprisingly shut out of nominations.
In a statement to the New York Times last week, the Weeknd said he would boycott the awards from now on and direct his record label not to submit his music for future contention, citing the anonymous committees with final say on nominations.
But the controversy mostly stayed outside the frame on Sunday, save a statement in the final 10 minutes from the interim Grammys president, Harvey Mason Jr, promising a renewed diversity effort and calling on artists to “work with us, not against us”.
Instead, the 3.5-hour mega-concert was about “bringing us together like only music can”, said the night’s ebullient host, the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, and “never forgetting what happened in 2020, but hope for what is to come”.
Noah mostly served to line up the roll of performances grouped loosely by genre, from pop/rock (Harry Styles, last year’s Grammy sweeper Billie Eilish, sister-act Haim), to country (Mickey Guyton, performing Black Like Me, a rejoinder to a genre notoriously unwelcoming to black and female artists, then Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris with John Mayer). Bad Bunny – the most streamed artist of 2020 – foreshadowed the reopening of clubs in a light tunnel, while Dua Lipa, whose album Future Nostalgia took over early quarantine in 2020, went full Studio 2054 with DaBaby for their remix of Levitating.
The show highlighted several independent music venues strapped by lost business during the coronavirus shutdowns: JT Gray of The Station Inn in Nashville, Tennessee, presented the award for best country album (to Miranda Lambert); Rachelle Erratchu of LA’s The Troubadour presented best pop solo performance to Harry Styles for Watermelon Sugar; Billy Mitchell of the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem gave the award for best rap song to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé; and Candice Fox of LA’s The Hotel Cafe awarded Beyoncé best R&B performance for Black Parade.
The night was bisected by a somber, extended in memoriam segment during the still-ongoing pandemic. Anderson.
Paak and Bruno Mars channeled the roof-lifting energy of the rock’n’roll pioneer Little Richard, Lionel Richie honored his friend the country star Kenny Rogers, and Brandi Carlile eulogized the Americana legend John Prine with a cover of I Remember Everything.
The Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, accompanied by Coldplay’s Chris Martin on piano, carried home the segment with a soulful rendition of her song You’ll Never Walk Alone.
But the evening mostly belonged to not one superstar but several women, particularly black women celebrating black pride, from Megan Thee Stallion’s show-opening win for best new artist, to her jubilant (and heavily censored) performance of WAP with Cardi B, to the Grammy’s final note, a tribute to Beyoncé’s Juneteenth anthem Black Parade. HER won song of the year for I Can’t Breathe, a song written in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. “We are the change that we wish to see,” she said. “And that fight that we had in us the summer of 2020? Keep that same energy.”
Taylor Swift won her third album of the year trophy for Folklore, while Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia won for best pop vocal album. Billie Eilish took home record of the year for Everything I Wanted but dedicated her speech, the night’s final, to Megan Thee Stallion. “You deserve the world, I think about you constantly, I root for you always,” she said. “Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?”
Megan also used her time to thank fellow female stars. Visibly giddy, she accepted the award for best rap performance by remembering the mantra inspired by her childhood idol and fellow Houston-bred star: “What would Beyoncé do, but make it a little ratchet.”
Beyoncé herself spoke while accepting her 28th Grammy for Black Parade. “I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful black kings and queens who have inspired me and the whole world,” she said.
Record of the year
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Black Pumas – Colors
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch– Rockstar
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted – WINNER
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Post Malone – Circles
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage
Album of the year
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3
Haim – Women in Music Pt III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – Folklore – WINNER
Best R&B performance
Jhene Aiko featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder
Beyoncé – Black Parade – WINNER
Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need
Brittany Howard – Goat Head
Emily King – See Me
Best pop vocal album
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia – WINNER
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Best rap performance
Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence
DaBaby – Bop
Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage – WINNER
Pop Smoke – Dior
Song of the year
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Taylor Swift – Cardigan
Post Malone – Circles
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
HER – I Can’t Breathe – WINNER
JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending
Best Latin pop or urban album
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG – WINNER
Camilo — Por Primera Vez
Kany García — Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin — Pausa
Debi Nova — 3:33
Best melodic rap performance
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Drake featuring Lil Durk – Laugh Now, Cry Later
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown – WINNER
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Travis Scott – Highest in the Room
Best pop solo performance
Justin Bieber – Yummy
Doja Cat – Say So
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar – WINNER
Taylor Swift – cardigan
Best country album
Ingrid Andress – Lady Like
Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard – WINNER
Little Big Town – Nightfall
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Best new artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
Best pop duo/group performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)
Justin Bieber featuring Quavo – Intentions
BTS – Dynamite
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – WINNER
Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver – Exile
Best traditional pop vocal album
James Taylor – American Standard – WINNER
Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella
Harry Connick Jr – True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter
Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow the Rules
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best dance/electronic album
Arca – Kick I
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Kaytranada – Bubba – WINNER
Madeon – Good Faith
Best rock performance
Fiona Apple – Shameika – WINNER
Big Thief – Not
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
Haim – The Steps
Brittany Howard – Stay High
Grace Potter – Daylight
Best metal performance
Body Count – Bum-Rush – WINNER
Code Orange – Underneath
In This Moment – The In-Between
Poppy – Bloodmoney
Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live
Best rock song
Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto
Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday
Big Thief – Not
Fiona Apple – Shameika
Brittany Howard – Stay High – WINNER
Best rock album
Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death,
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
The Strokes – The New Abnormal – WINNER
Best alternative music album
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters – WINNER
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best progressive R&B album
Thundercat – It Is What It Is – WINNER
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings
Best R&B song
Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – Better Than I Imagine – WINNER
Beyoncé – Black Parade
Tiana Major9 and EARTHGANG – Collide
Chloe x Halle – Do It
Skip Marley and HER – Slow Down
Best R&B album
Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon – Take Time
Luke James – To Feel Love/d
John Legend – Bigger Love – WINNER
Gregory Porter – All Rise
Best rap album
D Smoke – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Nas – King’s Disease – WINNER
Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory
Best rap performance
Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle – Reverence
DaBaby – Bop
Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage – WINNER
Pop Smoke – Dior
Best country solo performance
Eric Church – Stick That in Your Country Song
Brandy Clark – Who You Thought I Was
Vince Gill – When My Amy Prays – WINNER
Mickey Guyton – Black Like Me
Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
Best country duo / group performance
Brothers Osborne – All Night
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours – WINNER
Lady A – Ocean
Little Big Town – Sugar Coat
Old Dominion – Some People Do
Best country song
Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
Maren Morris – The Bones
The Highwomen – Crowded Table – WINNER
Ingrid Andress — More Hearts Than Mine
Old Dominion — Some People Do
Best jazz vocal album
Thana Alexa – Ona
Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories – WINNER
Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors
Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper
Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry
Best Latin jazz album
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions – WINNER
Chico Pinheiro – City of Dreams
Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo
Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight
Best gospel album
Anthony Brown & group therAPy – 2econd Wind: Ready
Myron Butler – My Tribute
Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster
PJ Morton – Gospel According to PJ – WINNER
Kierra Sheard – Kierra
Best contemporary Christian album
Cody Carnes – Run to the Father
Hillsong Young & Free – All of My Best Friends
We the Kingdom – Holy Water
Tauren Wells – Citizen of Heaven
Kanye West – Jesus Is King – WINNER
Best Latin rock or alternative album
Bajofondo – Aura
Cami – Monstruo
Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando
Fito Paez – La Conquista del Espacio – WINNER
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Best tropical Latin album
José Alberto “El Ruisenor” – Mi Tumbao
Edwin Bonilla – Infinito
Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantando al Almor (Deluxe)
Grupo Niche – 40 – WINNER
Víctor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad
Best comedy album
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah – WINNER
Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill
Best music video
Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl – WINNER
Future featuring Drake – Life Is Good
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Harry Styles – Adore You
Woodkid – Goliath
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt – WINNER
Best folk album
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times – WINNER
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance
Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Various Artists
Bill & Ted Face the Music – Various Artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Various Artists
Frozen 2 – Various Artists
Jojo Rabbit – Various Artists – WINNER
Best song written for visual media
Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts (from Cats)
Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You (from Onward)
Idina Menzel and Aurora – Into the Unknown (from Frozen 2)
Billie Eilish – No Time to Die (from No Time to Die) – WINNER
Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up (from Harriet)
*Courtesy: The Guardian