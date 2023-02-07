Grammy Awards: Tems wins, Burna Boy loses out of 2023 edition

Buhari lauds creative industry over talent hunt

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi (aka Tems) won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future, featuring Drake. The feat emerged on a day President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lauded the creative industry for encouraging and nurturing talents in the country. Significantly, Tems is the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award. Tems rose to prominence after she was featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence,” which reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

Tems got some international recognition after she featured with DJ Khalid which increased her income and event charges. Although she’s new in the industry, her net worth is an estimated $100,000. However, Burna boy lost two awards at the ceremony. Burna Boy Won Best Global Music Album For ‘Twice As Tall‘ last year. South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode defeated the Nigerian singer’s ‘Last Last’ to claim the award for the Best Global Music performance. Meanwhile, Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, singled out the nation’s producers and directors for encouraging talents. Buhari, who joined fans and lovers of Nigerian music all over the world in celebrating Tems, extolled the musician for showcasing her talent to the world, with dedication and hard work, which, again, has placed Nigeria in the spotlight for excellence.

