Arts & Entertainments

Grammy Awards: Tems Wins, Burna Boy loses out of 2023 edition

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future, featuring Drake.

Tems is the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award.

Tems rose to prominence after she was featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence,” which reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

Tems got some international recognition after she featured with DJ Khalid which increased her income and event charges. Although she’s new in the industry, her net worth is an estimated $100,000.

However, Burna boy lost two awards at the ceremony.

Burna Boy Won Best Global Music Album For ‘Twice As Tall‘ last year

South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode defeated the Nigerian singer’s ‘Last Last’ to claim the award for the Best Global Music performance.

Burnaboy’s album, “Love Damini” also lost the best Global Music Album award to Japan’s Masa Takumi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

YINKA QUADRI: Story not money more impor tant for me in taking roles

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Still active in the movie industry despite been a member for over four decades, Alhaji Akanni Yinka Quadri has paid his due and remains one of the most relevant veterans in the game. Yinka debuted as an actor in 1977 and has featured in over 100 movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Quadri spoke […]
Arts & Entertainments

My dad thought me comedy, supported me a lot – Boisala

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME,

Emmanuel Adejumo, aka BoiSala, is actor, comedian, musician, dancer and choreographer. He is the son of the late veteran actor and filmmaker, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, aka Baba Sala. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Boisala, the Osun State-born thespian, who is a member of the National Troupe of Nigeria, talks about his career, challenges, Nollywood, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Pellets still coming out of my head two years after I was shot –Okorie

Posted on Author Angela Okorie,

Nollywood actress, has recalled her near-death experience of two years ago. In December 2019, the actress said she was attacked by “assassins who left ten bullets in my head”.   The film star shared photos and videos on Instagram, in which she revealed that she still had pellets coming out of her skull.   Okorie […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica