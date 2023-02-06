Grammy Awards: Tems Wins, Burna Boy loses out of 2023 edition

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category on Sunday night for her role in ‘Wait for U’, the 2022 hit song by Future, featuring Drake.

Tems is the first female Nigerian artiste to win a Grammy award.

Tems rose to prominence after she was featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence,” which reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

Tems got some international recognition after she featured with DJ Khalid which increased her income and event charges. Although she’s new in the industry, her net worth is an estimated $100,000.

However, Burna boy lost two awards at the ceremony.

Burna Boy Won Best Global Music Album For ‘Twice As Tall‘ last year

South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode defeated the Nigerian singer’s ‘Last Last’ to claim the award for the Best Global Music performance.

Burnaboy’s album, “Love Damini” also lost the best Global Music Album award to Japan’s Masa Takumi.

