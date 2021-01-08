Arts & Entertainments

Grammys 2021 postponed over COVID-19

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammys, has postponed the 2021 edition of its annual award ceremony by nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award ceremony, which was earlier slated for January 31, has now been rescheduled for March 14, according to a joint statement by Harvey Mason, CEO of Recording Academy; Ben Winston, Grammys executive producer; and Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS, on Tuesday. The statement said the postponement was due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, the county where the event is scheduled to hold.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021,” the statement read.

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

