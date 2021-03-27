News

Grammys: Harness potential in entertainment industry, Label boss charges FG

Posted on

A record label executive, Mrs. Temmie Olabode, has advised the Federal Government to take full advantage of the potential in the entertainment industry for the economic growth of the country. Olabode said, if properly managed, Nigeria’s entertainment industry is capable of generating enough revenue to run the country.

She said it was high time Nigeria diverted from the mono economy and over dependence on crude oil to other industries. The chairman of TMWTNKAY Music worldwide, a fast growing music record label, argued that winning the Grammy Awards by Burna Boy and Wizkid has shown that Nigeria has rich musical talents capable of ruling the entertainment industry worldwide. She explained that music, being a serious business, cannot be put aside, adding that it is a way of life and cannot be overemphasized in these contemporary days.

She said: “Entertainment industry is a business that generates value by providing people with something interesting to do. “It is a form of activity that holds the attention or gives pleasure and delight to people. “The global record music industry has recorded huge growth over the years. This rapid transformation of the music industry is through the innovation by record labels.”

Our Reporters

