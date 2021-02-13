Granada face Suarez’ wrath

…as striker continues to shame Barca

It is increasingly becoming a terrible decision for Barcelona to have allowed Luis Suraez leave last summer, and the Uruguayan forward will this weekend prove again why he still remains the topmost striker in Spain when his new club Atletico face Granada. Granada versus Atletico isn’t the top-of-the-bill tie in Europe this weekend; there is Liverpool against Leicester City, Manchester City will host Tottenham Hotspur, there is also Napoli facing Juventus but the incredible work Suarez is doing in the Red and White side of Madrid deserves more than mere mention. One of Ronald Koeman’s first calls as Barca boss was to offload the Uruguayan, cancelling his contract with immediate effect, despite the player wanting to stay put.

“When Barca told me they did not count on me anymore it was hard and I did not expect it, they were very difficult moments… I am very proud of my time at Barca; perhaps some people forgot what I did there very quickly,” Suarez expressed his pain in a recent interview.

However, in a season that has internal wrangling and poor results characterizing Barcelona’s run, Suarez has flourished with his new side. He practically pushed Los Rojiblancos to the summit of the La Liga table. They are sitting atop the log with 51 points, five more than second-placed Real Madrid even with two games at hand.

They have eight points more than Barcelona who are third. At 34 years of age, he leads the scorers chat with 16 league goals to his credit, three more than his friend and former teammate Lionel Messi. According to Opta, Suarez has now become the fastest player to reach 16 goals for the same team in La Liga this century, breaking the previous record set by Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2009-10 season.

Monday’s 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo was the first time since mid-December Atletico have gone without winning a La Liga game. With new variant of COVID-19 ravaging the squad which accounted for the absence of key players including Héctor Herrera, Thomas Lemar Carrasco, Hermoso, Moussa Dembélé and João Félix, Coach Diego Simeone counts on Suarez’s presence to make everyone left to be alive to their responsibility. Although some pundits felt Barcelona rejection could dampen Suarez’s spirit and affect his performance elsewhere, the Uruguayan insists he is hungrier than ever with his levels of motivation still the same.

“A forward lives on scoring goals but what I try to do is to help the team. Despite being 34 years old, I am hungrier than ever. We are on a positive streak and the important thing is that we continue like this to be able to reach our objectives because the forward does not perform if he does not have a team that does a great job. “You try to help the team, sometimes you score a lot of goals and other games you cannot do it, but the important thing is that the team scores three to reach the goal,” he said.

