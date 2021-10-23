Travel & Tourism

Grand Bassam Mayor signs pact with La Campagne on tourism development

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lags State has over the years earned a reputation as the best African themed resort where nature and man co-exist in peace and harmony. It is a play ground for those desiring the best of nature and exploring trending human science amidst sophisticated facilities, all exuding opulence and enchanting blend of Africa cultural elements. Here you never get enough of the unique and creative service delivering on offer.

The reputation of the founder of the resort and president of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinbooye, as a passionate entrepreneur, investor and tourist destination developer, has preceded him far and wide, with tourists, investors, governments and others across the globe not only visiting the resort to feast on his unique offerings but also to seek for his partnership in extending his creative ferment to their climes.

The latest in the impressive roll call of people seeking a replication of his expertise in their climes, is the Mayor of Grand Bassam in Cote D’ Ivoire, Mayor Jean Louis Moulot, who is also the director general of all the airports in his country. He visited the resort last week in the company of his ambassador to Nigeria, Traore Kalilou and other officials. It was his first visit to Nigeria and also the resort. But it was not for leisure but rather for serious business of state, which was to hold strategic discussion with Akinboboye and see how his expertise or magic wand can be explore for the benefit of his community.

He got away with handsome gift in his kitten as he signed a strategic partnership pact with Akinboboye to develop the vast tourism potentials of Grand Bassam into tourist destinations in the same way he has La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort and other businesses to his credit. This no doubt is a great feat by the Mayor and a show of his commitment to using tourism as both economic and human development tools for the advancement of his city and his people. It is also a way of boosting the offerings of the country as the leading Francophone destination and economy in Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Capt. Mshelia, Onyema, Bankole, others for LAAC 2021 aviation conference

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) is set to host its 25th annual aviation conference billed for Sheraton Lagos Hotel on July 28, with line – up of notable speakers and major players in the industry. It is both onsite and virtual conference and award event. The list include renowned aviation trainer and […]
Travel & Tourism

St.Ange makes Global Icons of Travel and Tourism book

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Seychelles former Tourism Minister, Alain St.Ange has been listed on the newly released Global Icons of Travel and Tourism, a coffee table book launched recently by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association. This development was conveyed to St.Ange by the secretary General of association, Sagar Ahluwalia, in which he stated that the publication is […]
Travel & Tourism

Obudu Mountain Resort overcomes power outage with 60KW solar plant installation

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Attempt at restoring Obudu Mountain Resort at making it a prime destination of some sorts for all, has continued to receive a boost with the recent installation of 60kw solar plant by the resort’s management team led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Obudu Mountain Resort, Bobby Ekpenyong. Following this development, the resort […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica