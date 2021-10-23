Grand Bassam Mayor signs pact with La Campagne on tourism development

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lags State has over the years earned a reputation as the best African themed resort where nature and man co-exist in peace and harmony. It is a play ground for those desiring the best of nature and exploring trending human science amidst sophisticated facilities, all exuding opulence and enchanting blend of Africa cultural elements. Here you never get enough of the unique and creative service delivering on offer.

The reputation of the founder of the resort and president of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinbooye, as a passionate entrepreneur, investor and tourist destination developer, has preceded him far and wide, with tourists, investors, governments and others across the globe not only visiting the resort to feast on his unique offerings but also to seek for his partnership in extending his creative ferment to their climes.

The latest in the impressive roll call of people seeking a replication of his expertise in their climes, is the Mayor of Grand Bassam in Cote D’ Ivoire, Mayor Jean Louis Moulot, who is also the director general of all the airports in his country. He visited the resort last week in the company of his ambassador to Nigeria, Traore Kalilou and other officials. It was his first visit to Nigeria and also the resort. But it was not for leisure but rather for serious business of state, which was to hold strategic discussion with Akinboboye and see how his expertise or magic wand can be explore for the benefit of his community.

He got away with handsome gift in his kitten as he signed a strategic partnership pact with Akinboboye to develop the vast tourism potentials of Grand Bassam into tourist destinations in the same way he has La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort and other businesses to his credit. This no doubt is a great feat by the Mayor and a show of his commitment to using tourism as both economic and human development tools for the advancement of his city and his people. It is also a way of boosting the offerings of the country as the leading Francophone destination and economy in Africa.

