Grand finale of Igbo-Ora World Twins Festival gets October 9 date

Preparations for this year’s edition of Igbo – Ora World Twins Festival have gathered momentum with October 9 announced for the grand finale. This was disclosed recently by the Olu of Igbo-Ora, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye (Asoroolu Ayinla V), while unfolding activities slated for the yearly cultural tourism event.

The theme of the festival is: Twinning for Global Medical Breakthrough. It is devoted to celebrating the medical team of the National Medical Centre, Abuja that successfully separated the conjoined Martins twins in 2020. According to a statement by the global fcilitators of the festival, Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, the gathering, which is devoted to the celebration and promotion of the multi-functional twinning cultural heritage of Igbo – Ora (the Land of Twins), Oyo State, the one weeklong festival will commence on Sunday, October 3, with a special church thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church, Igbo – Ora while on October the traditional cleansing of the town, called Iwure, will hold. While Twins Debate Competition among twin- students in junior secondary schools in Ibarapa land is scheduled for the next followed by that of the senior secondary schools session on October 6. Twins traditional/cultural games day holds on October7, featuring exhibition of local games for twins by the community.

Special Jumat Twins service holds at Igbo-Ora Central Mosque on October, with royal homage to the paramount ruler of Igbo-Ora land. The day will also witness a special tribute procession at night in honour of departed twins, tagged; Twinless Night of Honour. Other activities include twins concert, circus performances, twins appellation, twins fashion parade and talent hurt show. Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, is the chief host while the Life Grand Patron of the festival, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Adeyemi Atanda, The Alaafin of Oyo, is expected to lead other dignitaries to the event. According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, HRM Oba Adedamola Badmus, Olu-Aso of Iberekodo, Igbo-Ora, all COVID – 19 protocols would be strictly adherent to during the festival.

