Granddaughter: It’s possible Ogunde used supernatural power in his works

While alive, Chief Hubert Adedeji Ogunde (OON) was a doyen of theatre in Nigeria. In fact, the Ososa Ijebu-born thespian is credited with being the first practitioner to turn the vocation into a thriving profession. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his granddaughters, Mrs. Adetutu Makinde (nee Ogunde), revealed a lot about his private life. Excerpt:

You are one of the grand children of a late theatre icon who lived with him. Who was the late Hubert Ogunde?

Well, how would I describe my grandfather? He was a disciplinarian, a professional to the core in the arts and creative industry who loved what he did. He was not just a believer, the late Hubert Ogunde was so deep in Yoruba culture and tradition. During his lifetime, he loved and lived Yoruba tradition. In fact, Yoruba tradition was the essence of his existence. No doubt, he was a colossus in the theatre industry. As a practitioner, he was a pioneer in the industry whose achievements have been well documented by historians.

Since you describe him as a disciplinarian, was he in the habit of beating his children and grandchildren? Was there any time that he had to punish you by beating you?

No! He wasn’t in the habit of beating us but I still wonder how a man managed multiple women and children together in the same roof and still kept the entire family together. My grandfather had many children and grandchildren but it was hard to differentiate one child from the other. We all lived together as one big family. We couldn’t tell which woman gave birth to any particular child. We all called the entire wives mummy not minding whether the person so called was our biological mother or not. It was taboo for a child to be disrespectful to another wife who was not his or her biological mother. It was also a taboo for a wife not to give the children of another wife care or food when the biological mother was not around. He ensured that such was the standing rule and regulation in the house. He never joked with his wives and children, including his grandchildren. He made sure that he took care of the needs of every member of the family.

What was his typical day like?

Whenever he was not in location or had any kind of commitment to attend to, he usually came out to see family members at about noon because he took time out to rest from his numerous schedules, so he usually used such an opportunity to rest and would only come out by noon. Before coming out, he would have prayed and cleaned up. By then, he ate his breakfast before attending to his visitors and the family. We usually had the opportunity to talk to him later in the day because of the volume of those who came to visit him. We usually went upstairs to see him when he felt that his visitors had left. The family members used that opportunity to eat dinner with him by then.

You and the other children ate food together…

No! The older members of the family ate with him while we the younger ones ate together separately. After eating, we all watched a film together with him on a video device. He made sure that the kind of video that we watched was full of wisdom. Most times, he explained the morals of the films we watched to us. Interestingly, the kids who were much younger would have slept off in the process. The parents of his grandchildren will subsequently take us home when we sleep off.

What was his day like as a businessman and theatre practitioner?

When he was very active on stage, that was sometimes in the early 1980s before he veered into film making, left home very early to freshen up, take his breakfast and head straight to rehearsals, sometimes he even skipped his meals. I remember the time we lived in Ebute Meta, he lived in No 3 Noble Street while the building where he did his rehearsals was on the same street. The building was three-storey but the down floor was where he had his studio where he recorded his songs. He was always there till the evening before coming back home to eat his dinner. He made sure that everybody went to the rehearsals with him.

Did you go to the rehearsals with him too?

I used to go with him when I didn’t attend school because I was living with my grandmother who was one of his wives at that time. What was his attitude to education? Yeah! Papa wanted all his children and grandchildren to obtain formal education, though he wasn’t formally educated himself. He would do anything to assist his children obtain formal education. He didn’t spare any expense in that regard. He was a lover of education who believed that education made you a better person in the society. He made sure that his children and grandchildren attended schools. This notwithstanding, many of us usually joined him on stage during rehearsals.

You said he wasn’t well educated but I had heard him speak before and I can say that he spoke English impeccably well…

That was one of the very amazing things about my late grandfather. He was so good at everything he did. His proficiency in English could have been because of his interaction with educated and well exposed people who were mostly his friends and associates. Don’t forget that he interacted and did business with many white people.

Did he ever encourage his children to take after him by being a theatre practitioner?

Yes, for instance my father, Mr. Laja Ogunde, has taken after him. The first son, Uncle Yemi Ogunde, is doing so, though he (Yemi Ogunde) is old now and has slowed down; he too has made his mark in the theatre industry. Another uncle is Mr. Dayo Ogunde but none of them has gone as deep as Baba did but they are doing their best to keep the flag flying and their efforts should be commended.

Critics of Ogunde accuse him of using supernatural powers in his plays, is it true?

Like I told you before, Baba was a traditionalist who believed so much in Yoruba culture and tradition. If people say he used supernatural powers in his plays, I won’t doubt it.

What unique thing did you discover about him when you lived with him?

Maybe he was the kind of person he was. I mean his fame. For instance, I am aware that my grandfather was the doyen of theatre in Nigeria.

How do you feel when you go out and people point to you as a granddaughter of the late Hubert Ogunde?

The name doesn’t ring a bell as it was before. I remember that when I was much younger I was always told about his exploits, especially when I was at the Obafemi Awolowo University when many of our lecturers used to tease me. He was very popular then but not now because many people don’t know much about him anymore. I also got amazed that the person many people had adoration and reverence for was the same person that I was living with in the house and that made me somehow have this enigmatic feeling towards him. At home he was just any other father or grandfather but outside the house, he was a popular maestro to many of his fans who enjoyed his plays and films.

Where were you when he died and how did you get the news?

I wasn’t at home; I think I was in my father’s house when the news came to me sometime in 1991. What happened was that there was no telephone then. What happened was that some people came from Ijebu-Ososa to relay a message to my father that he was needed in our home town. It was when he (my father) came back that we were told that baba had passed on. He died in England.

How did he die?

We were told that he slumped during one of his rehearsals and eventually fell sick. When his condition became worse, he was rushed to the United Kingdom where he died.

Are you satisfied with efforts by successive governments to immortalise him?

Not at all, I don’t think the Federal Government and the Ogun State Government has done much to immortalise him. My grandfather was a colossus who took Nigeria to the global map of creativity. His accomplishments went beyond the borders of Nigeria and I believe that nothing will be too much to immortalise him. For instance, he was pivotal to the establishment of the National Troupe of Nigeria. It won’t even be too much to rename the National Arts Theatre after him. He deserves it.

When was the last time you saw him and what happened on that occasion?

The last time I saw him was during one occasion at the National Arts Theatre. Many members of the family were there on that day, he just packed all of us in the bus and drove us home himself. He was in very high spirits on that occasion but I never knew that was the last time I would see him.

If you have another opportunity to be his daughter or granddaughter, would you take it?

Why not! Baba was the best father anyone would wish for. He loved his children and grandchildren to a fault. I have fond memories of him.

