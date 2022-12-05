Metro & Crime

Grandma, pregnant woman, others in NDLEA’s net over 5,527.15kg Meth, Skunk

…as Agency declares Abuja drug lord wanted

A 60-year-old grandmother and a pregnant woman were among those arrested during interdiction operations in which 5,527.15 kilograms of methamphetamine and cannabis sativa, as well as 132,090 tablets of Tramadol and 2,000 bottles of Codeine were recovered by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA across five states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja last week.

The grandma, Mrs. Igbinosun Sandra Esther, was arrested in  Ibadan, Oyo State in a follow up operation following the seizure of 5.5kg loud variant of cannabis, imported into the country from South Africa.

The consignment, which she claimed was sent to her by her daughter was concealed in two giant Speakers as part of a consolidated cargo that  arrived the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on board an Airpeace Airline flight.

In a statement yesterday, the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a related development, NDLEA operatives also on Saturday November 26, intercept-  ed 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside custard tins packed among cosmetics and foodstuffs going to Brazil via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

A cargo agent, Salako Omolara Fausat who brought the bag containing the illicit drug to the airport and an intending passenger to Brazil, Anyanwu Christian who was to travel with the consignment were promptly arrested.

Babafemi said another attempt by a freight agent, Adebisi Aina Hafsat to export 3,000 tablets of tramadol concealed in motor spare parts to Banjul, Gambia through the NAHCO export shed was equally thwarted by operatives who seized the consignment and arrested her on Monday November 28, while a follow up operation to Ebute-Meta area of Lagos the following day, Tuesday, November 29, led to the arrest of the actual owner, Afam Chibuke Stanley, who is a spare parts seller.

This was followed by the seizure of 100,000 tablets of Royal brand of Tramadol 200mg with a gross weight of 68.90 kilograms imported from Karachi, Pakistan on Ethiopian Airlines at the SAHCO import shed. Also in Abuja, the operatives stormed the warehouse of a notorious drug lord and an ex-convict,

One Ibrahim Momoh, alias Ibrahim Bendel who escaped from prison custody to return to his criminal trade and recovered 81 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 1,278kgs.

Though the fleeing drug dealer is still at large and is wanted by the Agency, his warehouse keeper, 55-year-old Ghanaian, Richard Forson Gordon was arrested.

While, Momoh was first arrested on November 27, 2014 with the same substance weighing 385.1kgs, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on 22nd of April, 2020, but escaped from jail after three months.

 

