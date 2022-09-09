Grandma Wura: I ‘ve always wanted to entertain, teach children

Bola Edwards, popularly known as Grandma Wura, is an actor, dancer, voice talent, writer, producer and entrepreneur. A graduate of Performing Arts, she is the CEO of Proud African Roots Company and the face behind the Grandma Wura brand. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about Story Theatre with Grandma Wura, a total theatre piece specially created for children and their families, among other issues

Tell us how your journey as an artiste began?

I was not planning to be in the creative industry as my mother expected me to be a lawyer or doctor. Secretly I sang a lot and acted when alone but never dared to tell her about it. However, I needed to take a diploma course to get into school and the course available was theatre arts, so I took it with the plan to change courses later on. However, I fell so deeply in love with the arts and never went back.

What informed the character Grandma Wura?

Well we were looking to create a character that children would love and would find easy to bond with yet an unusual kind of personality that seemed larger than life, a character with strong moral values yet very fun, exciting and very dramatic. Then, we began to create and interestingly she felt very much like my mother. We began to create her voice, mannerisms and so much more that goes into characterization.

Was it inspired by personal experience?

I had nieces that I had to babysit, so I was very much into taking care of them as they grew up. I enjoyed teaching all sort of fun things like getting them to act, dance and sing, but most especially I was interested in their ability to behave well. Along the way I wanted to do this for children abroad and learning about their roots. However we realised along the way that children in Africa were just as western and needed to connect with their roots too.

What inspired the Story Theatre with Grandma Wura?

Story Theatre with Grandma Wura was inspired by three things: first, to get families spend time together and have something to talk about. Secondly, get children to see the beauty of their cultural heritage thereby creating culture confidence in them. The third is to create a thing of sensational beauty that would tour the whole world while rebranding our country Nigeria in the eyes of the world.

What was the idea behind your production, ‘I wish I Wish’?

Basically, ‘I wish I Wish’ is a story that is centred on ants, and it’s centred on nation building. What we have done with the story ‘I Wish I Wish’ was that we were touring schools with Grandma Wura with ‘I Wish, I Wish’, teaching children the importance of nation building and how to build their own country, their own nation the way ants build their colony. And so there was that need as well to do a theatre production where children could come to the theatre to watch, for instance a musical, something that was experiential; it was about the experience, just like the way you’d have the ‘Lion King’ of the Broadways and all of that. So we decided we need to do something that was very Nigerian, and that was very African as well. Then we decided it was time to develop the story, and so we created all the characters, we created sound soundtracks, and all sorts of things, the costumes and all. And so ‘I 2ish I Wish’ I went on stage in 2015; and It went on stage again in 2016. And then it moved to the Terra Kulture in 2017. From then on, we decided okay, let’s have some of our other stories as well because we do have a lot of stories. So we decided we’re going to go with Ebi-bulu in 2018.

What is the meaning of Ebi-bulu?

Ebibulu means ‘good heart’. We were talking more about leadership and the importance of leader’s heart. So we developed that story, created more characters. We created the soundtracks, arranged, composed all the songs and arranged everything; and a theatre script was provided as well. And then in 2019, we created ‘Adio: Omo Iya Alakara’, a musical which you saw as well. That was also developed. It’s been an amazing journey.

From ‘Ebi-Bulu’ to ‘Adio’, why was it so important to stage ‘Adio’ next?

It was basically about the fact that servant- leader is important. This time around,we decided to look at leadership in a different way. So they see what’s changed about leadership in very fun and entertaining ways. That is, we are inculcating those values in them even as they’re having fun while they’re watching the story, listening to the songs and all of that. So, it was time to bring ‘Adio: Omo Iya Alakara’, and in the story of ‘Adio’, we needed to also buttress to the children that you can be a servant-leader, which ‘Adio’ was. ‘Adio’ was a servant-leader, and at the end of the story, if you remember the story very well, ‘Adio’ did not become the king. So, that was a difference twist. Everybody was expecting that he would be the king, but he said no, that would rather go to school and get better so that he could bring light, he could bring hospitals, provide more amenities for them. And so, the other person who could do it could go a step ahead and do what he needed to do because he had been doing it anyway. So, that was ‘Adio, the Musical’.

What’s been happening since then?

COVID happened while we were getting ready for our show in 2020. We were already getting prepared. We had done everything. And we’re ready for our ‘Story Theatre’ again, and this was the return of ‘I Wish I Wish’. So ‘I Wish I Wish’ I was going to become more developed and so it was going to become richer with more new characters. However COVID happened, and we had to start thinking of a different way of impacting children. And it was important at that point that we needed to reach the children via the media that they were using, and that was internet.

So it was important for us to go offline and move online because we hadn’t been doing a lot of online. A lot of children’s parents are there, a lot of schools are online, a lot of companies are online. So we needed to start doing that. And so for the first time, the children actually watched ‘Story Theatre’ on YouTube in 2020 because of the pandemic, so everybody was not on lockdown, and they watched it online. We even reach more people because we had people watching from the US, we had people watching from Canada, we had people watching from the UK. These are the ones I know because people called me to say my nieces, my cousins, my relatives, my friends were watching from different parts of the world.

So we were impacting more through online. And so it was important for us also to start creating the contents that children could watch online because ‘Grandma Wura’ might not be able to reach the whole world physically, but she can reach the whole world online. So, it was important for us to so we created PAN Network. Although, the network had been there,but the name wasn’t PAN network; it was just there, we were just putting our stuff there. But now it was important to make it more formal as our platform. And so we began to put stuff pending when TV stations think it’s important for them to have our shows on their television platforms. And so those were there. And we created the ‘Grandma Wura’ school bus which is also like what ‘Grandma Wura’ teaches about nation building, because what we do with the ‘Grandma Wura’ school tour is we’re raising a new generation of workforce for economic development. One of the things we have as Nigerians is that our work culture is not there. And that is the reason why a lot of things are affected. So it’s important for us to start meeting the children with the right values and the right work ethics from the cradle. And that is why we created the Grandma Wura School Bus. So we have the Grandma Wura School Bus in visual content; we have it in audio content.

It was also on radio as well. Now we have them in workbooks. That’s what you see here. So we have for primary one to six for schools that want to use them on their assembly ground; and it’s just a 20 minute walk book for different ages. And then once you get to class, whatever it is you have learnt, maybe, for instance, value of integrity, whatever you’ve learnt, we want to ensure that you really understood it, do assignments in the workbook.

So we have that. Then we also have the Grandma Wura Story Hut, which is a series of all sorts of stories. The Season One has ended online. Season Two is being edited, we’ve already shot it. Also, we have the teenagers that a lot of people seem to gloss over. So we decided that we needed a show that was created for them and by them, because they have their own language and their own style. We also have the ‘Back- 2MyRoots’ show, which is a platform for them to come together to talk, because we have a lot of teenagers that are doing great things; we have teenagers that are into music, teenagers that are into music production. We have teenagers that are into the tech space.

We have teenagers are into arts; we have teenagers that are into food, and they are doing amazing things but nobody is recognising them. So before they get discouraged or before they are discovered by people outside, we need to start celebrating them now because they’re already doing great things. And so we have ‘Dave’ and ‘Jess’ who are the ones handling the programme. ‘Dave’ and ‘Jess’ have grown with us in Proud Africa Root as well, and they as well and they were nurtured in our Arts Academy because we also have an arts academy that goes to schools. The Arts Academy is what produces the children you see on stage in story theatre. Even our arts academy is so mobile, we can move it from place to place.

