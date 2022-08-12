Metro & Crime

Grandson allegedly kills grandmother in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A 66-year-old grandmother, Florence Olaloye has been allegedly killed by one of her grandchildren living with her at her Labeta residence in Sabo area of Ondo Town in the Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The grandmother, who was found in the pool of blood in her room, was said to have been slaughtered by her grandson identified as Vincent.

The deceased and the suspect had been having running issues over the latter’s continued and persistent smoking of Indian hemp.

It was learnt that the woman was preparing food on the fateful afternoon while she sent one of her grandchildren, Pelumi to the market to buy snails.

Pelumi explained that he was about to leave home when his brother came into the house asking for an iron but said he was surprised to meet the old woman in a pool of blood when he returned from the market.

 

