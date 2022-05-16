Grange School retains Zenith Bank/ Ikoyi Club Inter School Swimming meet

Kalu siblings, Chukwudi and Chioma were pivotal to the Ikeja-based school’s triumph accounting for nine of their 21 medals – 13 gold, 7 silver and 1 bronze – leaving British International School to place second with six gold, seven silver and six bronze medals while Children International School was third with four gold, five silver and four bronze medals. Eleven schools took part in the event which would be concluded with the primary school session scheduled for Saturday May 21. Ikoyi Club Swimming Section Chairman, Kunle Adeniji, said he was happy with the turnout and standard of the one day tournament. Adeniji said: “This has been one of the cardinal developmental programmes as far as swimming in Nigeria is concerned and we are delighted with the standard and already looking forward to the primary school category next week.” He commended Zenith Bank for the sponsorship which he stressed is getting bigger. “We cannot thank Zenith Bank enough. They put smiles on the faces of these young swimmers and also prepare them for future challenges for the country. I am really excited as I look forward to the Primary school event next week,” Adeniji added
Related Articles
Osimhen scores in first Napoli training
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen marked his first training at his new Serie A side Napoli with a goal to the delight of the fans and his coach, Gattuso. The 21-year-old forward reported to the club last weekend and he was involved in his first training session of the 2020-2021 campaign with the rest […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-Sports Minister Ka’oje dies at 60, buried in Abuja
Nigeria’s sporting fraternity was thrown into grief once again as the death was announced on Tuesday morning of the former Minister/ Chairman, National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje. He was 60 years of age. The Nigeria Football Federation expressed its shock and sadness at the passing of the former Minister, with the NFF General […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Leno own goal hands Everton win at Arsenal
An absolute howler from Arsenal’s Bernd Leno gifted Everton a crucial win in their bid for a Champions League place – as Gunners fans protested against the club’s owner outside. Over 1,000 Arsenal supporters gathered outside Emirates Stadium to show their anger about Stan Kroenke’s role in the failed European Super League, reports the BBC. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)