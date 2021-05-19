Grant debt relief to African countries, Buhari tells EU

…seeks equitable distribution of CIVID-19 vaccines

President Muhammmadu Buhari has called in the European Union (EU) and global financial institutions to reduce African countries’ debt portfolio by granting reliefs.

The President made the request yesterday at the Financing Africa Summit held at Grande Palais Ephemere in Paris, France.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President reasoned that granting the reliefs would reduce the devastating effects of coronavirus on African economies.

According to him, the fall in commodity prices as COVID-19 took its toll on the global economy has further slowed growth in some countries and strained health facilities.

“It is in this vein that we solicit the support of the French government with its influence in the European Union to lend its voice to the efforts being made to mobilize additional resources for developing economies most especially Africa in order to strengthen the quantum of investments to our economies. This financial support should also be extended to the private sector,” he said.

The President requested the EU to encourage fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines to the less developed countries, and promote the establishment of manufacturing facilities.

Buhari said many African countries were already experiencing debt distress and the Debt Service Suspension by France and G-20 does not go far enough, adding that there was need for more sustainable and affordable financing solutions, including debt relief and further debt restructuring.

On the Paris Agreement for Climate Change, the President noted that African countries would need financial support for green energy investment and COP-26.

