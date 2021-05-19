News

Grant debt relief to African countries, Buhari tells EU

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

…seeks equitable distribution of CIVID-19 vaccines

President Muhammmadu Buhari has called in the European Union (EU) and global financial institutions to reduce African countries’ debt portfolio by granting reliefs.
The President made the request yesterday at the Financing Africa Summit held at Grande Palais Ephemere in Paris, France.
In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President reasoned that granting the reliefs would reduce the devastating effects of coronavirus on African economies.
According to him, the fall in commodity prices as COVID-19 took its toll on the global economy has further slowed growth in some countries and strained health facilities.
“It is in this vein that we solicit the support of the French government with its influence in the European Union to lend its voice to the efforts being made to mobilize additional resources for developing economies most especially Africa in order to strengthen the quantum of investments to our economies. This financial support should also be extended to the private sector,” he said.
The President requested the EU to encourage fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines to the less developed countries, and promote the establishment of manufacturing facilities.
Buhari said many African countries were already experiencing debt distress and the Debt Service Suspension by France and G-20 does not go far enough, adding that there was need for more sustainable and affordable financing solutions, including debt relief and further debt restructuring.
On the Paris Agreement for Climate Change, the President noted that African countries would need financial support for green energy investment and COP-26.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

I’m ready to testify against Magu – Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has expressed readiness to testify before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel investigating the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Ibrahim Magu, whenever invited and if the need arises. Malami spoke yesterday during a Morning Show programme of Arise Television. […]
News

Obama slams Trump for his ‘shambolic’, ‘mean-spirited approach’ to governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Barack Obama slammed current President Donald Trump for his “shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance” and for labeling a “deadly disease” like COVID-19 as “fake news.” Obama spoke at a virtual grassroots fundraiser Tuesday with former Vice President Joe Biden in their first joint appearance for the Biden campaign. Obama formally endorsed his […]
News Top Stories

Inadequate sleep may shorten lifespan

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) have found that deep sleep was essential for good health, and that too little of it could shorten life. According to their report published online in ‘JAMA Neurology,’ for every five per cent reduction in REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, mortality rates increase 13 per cent to 17 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica