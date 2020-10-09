Business

Grant: Exporters lament N527bn govt debt

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

In what could be a bad signal to the country’s export commitment by local manufacturers, the Federal Government has failed to pay exporters about N527 billion in Export Expansion Grant (EEG). The development has a grave consequence on the national non-oil export revenue target plan.

Disclosing this yesterday to journalists during the third annual general meeting of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) in Lagos, Chairman of MANEG, Chief Ede Dafinone, a chartered accountant, said the nonpayment of all the grants to manufacturers was brewing instability in the export sector, and may affect the country’s non-oil export revenue target of N5 trillion for 2020.

The MANEG helmsman gave an insight into the EEG, saying that the total amount approved by the National Assembly for Nigerian exporters was N197 billion, which has been delayed. Also, there is a further N130 billion that is yet to be approved by the National Assembly and the current backlog for the outstanding is approximately between N150 billion and N200 billion. Besides that, Dafinone stressed that there was a backlog created for the period of 2017 of which only 17 per cent has been paid while 2018 and 2019 is still outstanding.

Dafinone said: “The total amount approved by the National Assembly on issue of promissory note in respect of Export Expand Grant payment that have been delayed came to about N197 billion.

“The Debt Management Office (DMO) split that into batches for payment and they are currently on the third batch. The aim is to pay off the debt amounting to N197 billion. “Sometime in 2019, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) issued export credit certificate to exporters for the 2017 EEG, but at the time, only 17 per cent of the amount that has been paid using those export credit certificates.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

APB: CBN warns banks against fund disbursement delay

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja.

CAUTION Apex bank has been receiving complaints on late disbursement of funds by lenders   Any bank hat delays the disbursement of funds to farmers under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme risks Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sanction, the apex bank warned yesterday.   This was as the CBN said it would be sharing the losses […]
Business

Reps probe ministry over alleged $500m illegal spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Thursday resolved to investigate the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for engaging in extra budgetary spending of over $500 million from Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme Fund.   It is also to look into the spending by the CBN and the ministry […]
Business

FRSC begins ember months safty campaign

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As the Federal Road Safety Corps begins its nationwide end of the year campaigns with the theme; ‘Drive Safe and Stay Safe’, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called on the motoring public to make the year 2020 ’ember’ months unique and crash free by adhering strictly to road traffic regulations.   He stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: