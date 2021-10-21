Grant Igboho amnesty, Yoruba group tells Buhari

A pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give amnesty to Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho). The group in a statement by its President- General, Abiodun Bolarinwa, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as father of the nation, extend amnesty to Sunday Igboho as he has accepted to drop his agitation for a Yoruba nation. The statement reads in part; “As a foremost Yoruba youth group in the country, YYF is committed to ‘One Nigeria’ and peace and development of the South-West region of the country.

“It is based on this, that we’re appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to give amnesty to our son, Sunday Igboho as he has accepted to drop his agitation for Yoruba Nation and embrace dialogue with the government. Bolarinwa, who said that he has visited Igboho in Cotonou prison, where he is currently being held, said the activist has accepted to drop his agitation for a Yoruba nation and embrace dialogue with the government. He added: “I can tell you categorically that our son, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has accepted to drop his agitation for Yoruba nation and embrace dialogue with the government of Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...