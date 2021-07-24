News

Grant Kanu unconditional pardon, Afaraukwu community appeals to FG

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The people of Afaraukwu autonomous community in Umuahia North local government Area of Abia State have appealed to the Federal Government to quash the court trial of their son and leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and grant him unconditional pardon. The community through its traditional prime minister, Chief Chimechefulam Odoemelam, Friday, urged the federal government to address the issues of injustice that gave rise to the agitation in the first place. Odoemelam said the same issues which Kanu sought to redress were also responsible for the separatist agitation for Oduduwa Republic. He urged the Federal government to release both Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho unconditionally and address the injustice that gave vent to the agitations for the unity and peace of Nigeria.

He said Kanu took advantage of the vacuum created by the failure of the political leaders to stand and speak for the people. According to him, something led to the agitation. “The people are yearning for fairness, justice and somebody had to become their mouthpiece. Kanu’s gospel was based on what the people want to hear. “For a long time our political leaders have failed to speak for the people they represent. Federal Government should temper justice with mercy and pardon Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. “We need a Nigeria where everybody will be proud to belong to.

There should be respect for one another. The issue of state of origin should be replaced with state of residence. “When there is fairness and justice the agitation for Oduduwa, Biafra and others will naturally fizzle out,” he said. The Afaraukwu traditional prime minister said the community stands for peace and unity of the country and support for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BO Hair CEO, Onuzurike Oluomachi talks women’s beauty and her hair

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  One of Nigeria’s leading hair care gurus and merchants who has been in the business for over four years, Onuzurike Oluomachi, the Chief Executive Officer of BO Hair Extension and Accessories company takes us to school on the beau of a woman and her hair. According to her in a recent interview, “Human hair […]
News

Tens of millions in path of massive US snowstorm

Posted on Author Reporter

A powerful snowstorm is sweeping through the north-eastern US, with warnings in place for 14 states affecting more than 60 million people. Some parts of Pennsylvania and New York are predicted to see as much as two feet (60cm) of snow, reports the BBC. The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of “dangerous, if not […]
News

Bayelsa group spends N77.87m on community dev

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Chairman of Dodo River Communities Development Association, Francis Amamogiran, yesterday said the association spent a total of N77.87 million on community development in 2019 fiscal year. Speaking at the eighth An- nual General Meeting (AGM) of the group in their secretariat in Yenagoa, Amamogiran said the fund came from Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica