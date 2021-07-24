Grant Kanu unconditional pardon, Afaraukwu community appeals to FG

The people of Afaraukwu autonomous community in Umuahia North local government Area of Abia State have appealed to the Federal Government to quash the court trial of their son and leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and grant him unconditional pardon. The community through its traditional prime minister, Chief Chimechefulam Odoemelam, Friday, urged the federal government to address the issues of injustice that gave rise to the agitation in the first place. Odoemelam said the same issues which Kanu sought to redress were also responsible for the separatist agitation for Oduduwa Republic. He urged the Federal government to release both Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho unconditionally and address the injustice that gave vent to the agitations for the unity and peace of Nigeria.

He said Kanu took advantage of the vacuum created by the failure of the political leaders to stand and speak for the people. According to him, something led to the agitation. “The people are yearning for fairness, justice and somebody had to become their mouthpiece. Kanu’s gospel was based on what the people want to hear. “For a long time our political leaders have failed to speak for the people they represent. Federal Government should temper justice with mercy and pardon Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. “We need a Nigeria where everybody will be proud to belong to.

There should be respect for one another. The issue of state of origin should be replaced with state of residence. “When there is fairness and justice the agitation for Oduduwa, Biafra and others will naturally fizzle out,” he said. The Afaraukwu traditional prime minister said the community stands for peace and unity of the country and support for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

