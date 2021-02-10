Grapes can protect skin from sun damage

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said grapes may help protect against damage to the skin caused by the sun’s ultraviolet radiation in healthy adults.

These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.’

Ultraviolet is a form of electromagnetic radiation with wavelength from 10nm to 400 nm, shorter than that of visible light, but longer than X-rays. UV radiation is present in sunlight, and constitutes about 10 per cent of the total electromagnetic radiation output from the Sun.

The study by researchers in the University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham’s Department of Dermatology, found that a group of natural compounds—polyphenols, which are in grapes as well as other fruits and vegetables—can reduce acute UV radiation damage in healthy adults, which was previously demonstrated in mouse models.

Additionally, it can decrease proteins in the body that promote inflammation. This is the first study showing that oral ingestion of table grapes has a photoprotective effect on the sunburn response in humans.

The study showed a 74.8 per cent increase in natural protection of the skin was shown when 19 healthy human subjects orally ingested a powder of freeze-dried grapes for 14 days, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported.

“Study results indicate that oral consumption of grapes has systemic beneficial effects in healthy adults,” said Allen Oak, M.D., a dermatologist in the UAB School of Medicine and a lead author of the study. “These benefits include inhibition of inflammation and repair of DNA damage

