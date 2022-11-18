News

Grass Cutting Scam: We’ll appeal ex-SGF, Lawal, others acquittal – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to appeal the ruling of a Federal Capital Territory High Court that discharged and acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, and his co-defendants of a 10-count criminal charge.

Delivering ruling in a no-case submission, Justice Charles Agbaza had held that the EFCC failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused person, to warrant their trial.

But reacting to the development in a statement, Friday, by its spokesperson, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission said: “We are dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC has given indication that it will obtain a copy of the judgment for urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court.”

 

