Grassroots architecture, only solution to insecurity in Nigeria –Ondo Amotekun Commander, Adeleye

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who also doubles as the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in this Interview, with ADEWALE MOMOH, emphasised the need for grassroots security, for the country’s serious challenges in this area to abate. Excerpts:

WHAT IS THE REASON behind YOUr RECENT MOVE TO EMPLOY MORE PERSONNEL FOR THE AMOTEKUN CORPS?

The ratio of security officers to criminal activities and criminals in the society is far apart. Amotekun came into being barely two years ago, so our routine recruitment for now will be a yearly affair but specifically, these 350 officers to be recruited now are to meet specific security challenges especially now that we want to invite more investors into the state. It means a majority of them will be in the forest areas where industries are to be sited and we want the state to be totally investor friendly and security is key to that. These new recruits are mainly going to build up the security architecture of the state in the area of maintenance of law and order, especially in the suburbs.

FOR THOSE INTERESTED, HOW CAN THEY APPLY?

To enroll and be part of this present recruitment exercise, all you need to do is to log in to www.ondoamotekun. com, click on register, you are good to go, fill the forms and submit online. And if you are qualified with all the attachments, you will be invited for an interview. And by the first week of June, they will be due to go for training camp and join the work force, thereafter.

ACTIVITIES OF CRIMINALS SEEM TO HAVE DROPPED IN THE STATE, HOW WERE YOU ABLE TO DO IT?

You will recall that we started the year on a very good note in the sense that December periods are usually characterised by various criminal activities but the last December was peaceful until we had the first major challenge in Ose Local Government. Generally speaking, we continued what was supposed to be Christmas patrol until March to ensure that in collaboration with other security agencies, Ondo State remains peaceful. Across the board, we recorded very low criminal activities in the state, that is not to say that there is no violence here and there like armed robbery and kidnapping cases. Very recently, we launched a massive attack in collaboration with the military on the kidnappers in some local governments, namely Akoko, Ose and Owo and it actually yielded a lot of dividends. On the cleanup operation including the military, the military in Kogi partnered with the 32 Artillery Brigade and men of the Amotekun Corps of Ondo state and the local hunters of all the villages around the border towns and to a very large extent, we were able to drive the criminals away. The same thing also happened in Ose Local Government where once they attack, they cross the river and in two minutes, they are in Edo State. The officers and men of the police force, Civil Defence, DSS, the Nigeria Army and Amotekun Corps, synergised to confront these criminals and a larger part of the security agencies of Edo State joined us. These are some of the things that are responsible for the relative peace that we have around the border towns. We want to sensitise the general public that we so much rely on quality and timely information. These criminals don’t live in heaven, they live among us. Once you notice any suspicious movement on your farm land, quickly notify the agency through any of our channels and we will immediately swing into action. These criminals usually take advantage of the fact that there is no Amotekun Corps in Kogi and Edo but that has since ceased because the security agencies in the two neighbouring states are now collaborating with us. The last operations we did a couple of days ago, we were able to engage these criminals with the assistance of the Nigerian Army that went with us and officers and men of the security agencies of Edo and Kogi states. I want to tell you that it actually yielded a lot of dividends; these are some of the things that are responsible for the low criminal activities in Ondo state. Also within the town, we reactivated twelve control points in and out of the town such that within a few minutes of information about any criminal activities, we have our operative barricading the roads to ensure that such criminals will not get out. This has also greatly discouraged criminal activities within the town. On the average between January and May, we have made about 4000 arrests and through the Director of Public Prosecution of Ondo State, we have been able to send a reasonable number to correctional centres while prosecutions and diligent investigations are going on, on very many others.

HOW WILL YOU RATE CRIME SITUATION IN THE STATE?

Crime rate in Ondo State by our statistics dropped by more than 70 percent. Comparatively, the last five months of last year and the first five months of this year, there is sharp decrease in the number of suspects. Last year, on open grazing law alone, we arrested close to 4,000 but this year, we have not arrested 1,000 offenders for maintenance of law and order in the line of violations. Also, comparatively, virtually all forms of criminal activities have declined in the state. Unlike before, when kidnapping was an everyday issue, but now, it is no longer as rampant a s it was within the metropolis and even at the border towns, it’s now becoming sparing, and we’re working hard to ensure that it stops permanently, especially with the collaboration of the neighbouring states.

YOU SEEM TO HAVE RELAXED THE 6PM TO 6AM BAN ON OKADA RIDERS…

The government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu is a people friendly government. That is not to undermine the position of government on the enforcement of 6am to 6pm use of motorcycles. We met with the leadership of motorcycle riders and we did remind them that the ban is still in force, anyone that violates it will still be punished. But we have a very good collaboration with the motorcycle riders’ leadership, that is why there is no fracas.

AS A SECURITY EXPERT, WHAT IS THE WAY OUT OF THE INSECURITY ISSUES ACROSS THE COUNTRY?

If we want to be realistic, it appears to be the only solution and that’s grass roots security. You will find out that in Ondo State, we know the terrain better than any other agency; even though they are around us, they still rely on us for raw local intelligence for them to work and those at the neighbouring states have since seen the result in Ondo State, that is why we are collaborating. In summary, I also advise them to set up their own security agencies.

ON THIS ISSUE, WHAT WILL BE YOUR ADVISE TO FEDERAL GOVERNMENT?

A lot of things are involved when you analyse the political and security situations of the country, but as far as we are concerned, we know that you know your father’s farmland, I know my father’s farmland better than a foreigner that is coming, I know where to go and where not to. That’s why, no matter how good you are, even with the sophistication of the surveillance equipment, you still need grassroots intelligence of where you want to go and meet criminals. So, the bottom line is grassroots security, call it state based security, that is the solution to insurgencies. Again, the primary responsibility of a democratically elected governor is the protection of lives and property, and that has not been taken away from them. This is what the South-West governors are exercising; don’t forget, Amotekun is set up by law and we are operating within the ambit of that law. At this time, I don’t think we should bother about nomenclature, what is more relevant is the protection of lives and property. Somebody brought from Taraba to protect someone in Ondo in Igbara- Oke will not know the terrain, but I know the terrain. So, there are times when we go on joint operations, they don’t have a choice but to rely on us to penetrate the indigenes. This is one of the advantages.

THE MOMENTUM IS GATHERING FOR THE 2023 ELECTION, WHAT ROLE WOULD YOUR MEN PLAY DURING THIS ELECTION?

If the governor of Ondo State has refrained from using Amotekun during his own election, you can be sure of our neutral position on all political activities. A criminal is a criminal, and our resolve that we have zero tolerance for criminal activities remains. However, in view of the forth coming political activities and elections, we can only advise people to be law abiding irrespective of the political party they belong to, because we will do the work we suppose to.

What are THE CHALLENGES BEFORE AMOTEKUN?

Our challenges remain inadequate funding, inadequate equipment, inadequate support from the people. While thanking the government for its own role, I also want to say that security is everybody’s business, it should not be left for government alone. We are appealing to the relevant agencies that enjoy the security arising from what we do, to provide vehicles, motorbikes, surveillance equipment and all other necessary equipment to make the job easier for us. Don’t forget that Amotekun security is both conventional and unconventional security as far as we are concerned; we are good to go on that l Again, the use of sophisticated weapons falls on the exclusive list of the Federal Government and that can only be handled and approved for use by relevant federal agencies. So, we don’t even see that as a disadvantage, we use what we have to save our people and we are confident in saving lives.

LET’S TALK ABOUT THE AGITATIONS TO CARRY FIREARMS BY STATE SECURITY OUTFITS SUCH AS AMOTEKUN…

There should be good regulations in place to allow government security agencies carry the kind of sophisticated weapons that bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers use.

